Six impact drivers for sustainable healthcare

Leadership commitment to drive change and sustainability across the healthcare value chain – procurement, operations, innovation, service delivery, etc. – is essential if we are to address health systems’ environmental challenges and bring down costs. And it’s not a voluntary 'nice to have': with increasingly stringent environmental legislation on the way in many countries, it makes sense to get ahead of the curve. Setting ambitious targets and committing to report progress on a regular basis are crucial first steps. After that, it’s all about collaborating closely with others in the ecosystem – including care providers, practitioners, knowledge partners and suppliers – to implement change and deliver on commitments.



At Philips, we actively encourage all our value-chain partners to effect sustainable and circular ways of working within their organizations. At the same time, governments can support and stimulate a green approach by setting clear standards, rules and guidelines that apply to all companies, to create a level playing field and drive decarbonization across the board. Businesses need this clarity of purpose. At the same time, investors are demanding an ESG reporting system that enables them to make sound, reliable comparisons and investment decisions.



That’s why we support initiatives such as recently launched by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in partnership with the White House, to address climate action through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. “We have been addressing climate change for many years, teaming up with our partners including our customers and suppliers,” said Robert Metzke, Philips Global Head of Sustainability. “We applaud this new HHS/White House initiative and are confident that this pledge will inspire others to commit to take action against this significant threat.”

