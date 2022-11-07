The smart hospital of the future is a hospital without walls

พ.ย. 07, 2565 - Reading time 1-3 minutes
A smart hospital, as we envision it, connects people, data, and technology in intelligent ways for better end-to-end care experiences and seamless transitions across care settings, from the hospital to the home.
More specifically, we distinguish between four guiding principles:
Hospital care today is labor-intensive, putting an increasing strain on staff as hospitals grapple with growing workforce shortages and alarming rates of burnout. Smart hospitals rely on workflow automation to liberate healthcare professionals from repetitive tasks that get in the way of providing patient care. At the same time, they use centralized operational insights to forecast and manage patient flow across settings, and to manage the allocation of staff, beds, and medical equipment for optimal resource utilization.
In their bid to provide superior specialist and (post-)acute care, smart hospitals connect patient data across different modalities and systems, turning it into insights that support clinical decision-making at the point of care. As an integrated part of a wider network of care, they embrace virtual collaboration and remote patient monitoring to extend the line of sight for healthcare professionals beyond hospital walls.
Recognizing that consumers want to take a more proactive role in their own care, smart hospitals empower patients and their families with digital engagement tools throughout their care journey – even before they enter the hospital. They also create human-centric care environments that support patient and staff well-being, even under the most stressful conditions.
Becoming a smart hospital is as much about organizational and cultural transformation as it is about technology. Smart hospitals develop and embed new organizational capabilities to sustain digital innovation and create a culture of continuous improvement.
Learn more about our vision on the future of hospital care as part of a wider ecosystem of care that extends into the home and the community.
ไซต์ของเราสามารถดูได้ดีที่สุดด้วย Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome หรือ Firefox เวอร์ชันล่าสุด