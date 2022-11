As healthcare becomes increasingly digitalized, much of the care that is delivered in hospitals today will move into the home and the community. At the same time, hospitals will continue to play a key role in the distributed healthcare system of the future, serving both as a central physical hub and as an orchestrator of a wider ecosystem of care. In our new position paper, ‘ The smart hospital of the future is a hospital without walls ’, we present a vision that can help healthcare leaders chart a path to the future.