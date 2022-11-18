Three ways digital technology can boost resilience in the healthcare workforce

Three areas for action in the near term



Effective digital technologies, with the potential to automate routine tasks and simplify workflows, can bolster the well-being of the healthcare workforce [6]. But to create the frictionless experiences that will make a difference for healthcare professionals, these technologies should integrate seamlessly into their workflows and center on the needs of patients [7].



It’s possible that addressing system failures in even one area could make the difference between distress and contentment for many healthcare professionals [8]. Given the gravity and urgency of staffing challenges in healthcare, we should prioritize actions to make an impact – for clinicians and for operations staff. Reducing oversized workloads with time-saving technology

Workflow optimization enabled by artificial intelligence can help save time for overburdened providers by improving operational efficiency. More efficient workflows give providers an opportunity to practice at the top of their license. One strategy would be to use a performance management platform that provides real-time data analysis so that management and patient-facing staff have an instantaneous view of room occupancy and equipment use across departments, empowering them to dispatch patients, reduce bottlenecks, and control the spread of infection.





Having the right tools at the right time empowers providers to make the best care decisions for their patients, and ultimately deliver the highest quality care. A networked solution that enables operations staff to remotely monitor medical equipment makes it possible to identify maintenance needs early, reducing the risk of equipment downtime and helping ensure providers have the equipment they need when they need it. In addition, there are opportunities to put frontline providers in control of the tools while they’re using them. For example, nurses in the intensive care unit and the general ward say they experience ‘alarm fatigue’ because of constant notifications and alarms [9]. By helping them filter through the noise with AI-enabled decision support tools that point to early signs of patient deterioration, we are helping them focus their attention where it truly matters. Technology should be serving the patients and healthcare professionals, not the other way around.





Cloud-based digital platforms can form the backbone for connecting patient data across settings, offering actionable insights so that healthcare professionals get to focus on what they do best: providing patient care. Data needs to be available in formats that can be shared effortlessly, and above all securely, between points of care. For example, smart diagnostic solutions, supported by a secure informatics backbone, can bring together patient data in one comprehensive view, spanning the patient’s full history. Harnessing this data – centered on the patient experience – can help increase clinical confidence and streamline the path to precision care. With this holistic approach, providers can focus fully on connecting with their patients and offering the best possible care.