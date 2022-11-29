10 things to know about global access to healthcare

6. Mother and child health is essential for global health

Globally, more than 800 women die every day from causes related to pregnancy and childbirth [7], and in 2020, roughly 13,800 children under five died every day [8] – deaths that are largely preventable. Furthermore, clinical studies point to the connection between adult likelihood of disease and in utero and early life conditions [9]. By identifying high-risk pregnancies earlier, expanding access to clinical care and monitoring, and providing tools to support healthy behaviors, we can help improve maternal and child outcomes and contribute to better health around the world.

7. Digital transformation offers new care opportunities

The digital transformation of healthcare uses the power of new technologies, data, AI, cloud-based platforms, partnerships, and innovative business models to improve health outcomes, lower the cost of care, increase access and improve the human care experience. Making sure no one is left behind requires an equitable approach that promotes access to care for all. In remote and rural settings, telehealth, in particular, holds great promise for increasing healthcare access. Global platforms like the Digital Connected Care Coalition can help accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare in low- and middle-income countries.

