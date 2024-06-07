Forging a path to sustainable healthcare systems in APAC

No time to wait as climate change worsens human health. This feature by Channel NewsAsia shines a spotlight on this pressing issue and outlines key strategies health systems can adopt. Climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss are impacting the health and livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people around the world. Every year, 6.5 million people globally die from air pollution related causes. 70% of them occur in APAC [1]. Extreme weather changes and rising temperatures will worsen major health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and respiratory issues. By 2050, the climate impact is predicted to cause an additional $1.1 trillion cost burden on health systems [2].

For people to be truly healthy, they need a healthy world to live in. A new APAC survey, conducted in Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand, highlights public support towards prioritizing environmental sustainability in healthcare with nearly nine in ten (87%) respondents recognizing the interconnectivity between climate impact and their health. While majority see sustainable healthcare practices as a top or urgent priority, less than a fifth (15%) note their wide adoption in their countries [3]. Health leaders in APAC also recognize the critical role of environmental sustainability in achieving long-term public health goals. According to Philips Future Health Index, 25% of APAC healthcare leaders surveyed in 2022 said that they are prioritizing sustainability practices as compared to 3% a year ago [4].