Philips charts a future of better care for more people in Indonesia together with diverse stakeholders

Future Health Index 2024: Bridging gaps in staffing, insights and sustainability In Indonesia, three in four healthcare leaders (76%) surveyed reported that staff shortages resulting in delays in patient care are an issue at their organization. To bridge the gap, healthcare leaders are already implementing automation to reduce the administrative burden on healthcare staff and streamline services for patients. All Indonesian leaders surveyed have also seen positive results from virtual care services, with benefits ranging from increased capacity to serve patients to more flexible work schedules for healthcare professionals.

Moving into the future, healthcare leaders are keen to venture into the next frontiers in AI to unlock new efficiencies and insights. They have implemented or are planning to implement AI for clinical decision support across hospital care including in-hospital patient monitoring, treatment planning, radiology and clinical command center in the next 3 years. 74% are planning to invest in generative AI in the next three years, higher than the global average (56%).

Indonesian healthcare leaders also recognize the transformative potential of data-driven insights, however, almost all leaders (98%) currently face data integration challenges that impact their ability to provide timely, high-quality care. To make the most of the latest innovations including AI, they see the need to improve data security and privacy, provide more transparency around how data will be used and improve accuracy of data.

For healthcare to remain sustainable, almost all healthcare leaders agree that reducing carbon emissions and the environmental impact of healthcare should be a top priority for both healthcare organizations (99% agree) and governments (97% agree). Sustainable procurement (e.g. circular equipment) is a top strategy implemented by healthcare leaders (51%) currently, and 39% plan to implement it within the next three years.

Moving forward with greater collaboration With an understanding of healthcare leaders’ needs, key discussion points from the dialogue highlighted each stakeholders’ impact in contributing to the present and future needs of patients in Indonesia, as well as strategies on how they could partner to drive further progress. Multi stakeholders aligned on the need for a cohesive plan, with the dialogue as a catalyst for actionable steps in digitalization and data integration in Indonesia to improve health performance and resilience as well as enable long-term sustainability and impact. “The healthcare industry in Indonesia is at a pivotal moment. Our hope is that this dialogue will kickstart a cohesive drive towards digitalization to close gaps in staffing, data insights, and sustainability. Our role at Philips is to support with innovations that are sustainable and that directly address the needs of patients and healthcare providers. Working with other stakeholders, we can be confident of creating a healthier future for both the people and the planet,” said Astri R. Dharmawan, President Director of Philips Indonesia.

