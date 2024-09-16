Philips Future Health Index 2024 Report: APAC Healthcare leaders taking bold and thoughtful changes to deliver better care for more people

AI and data integration solutions to improve quality and timeliness of patient care Today, healthcare is simply not working as it needs to and health systems are facing challenges to deliver accessible, high-quality care to patients. The newly released Philips Future Health Index (FHI) 2024 report highlights that half (50%) of healthcare leaders in APAC are seeing increased burnout, stress, mental health issues, deteriorating work-life balance and low morale among healthcare staff. About 3 out of 4 (71%) are concerned about staff shortages resulting in delays in care for patients. Furthermore, 92% of healthcare leaders in APAC highlight that financial challenges are impacting their organization’s ability to provide timely, high quality-care, with 59% of them currently improving operational efficiency at their organization as a financial strategy. Other countries are doing the same, including Singapore (64%), Indonesia (57%), and Australia (56%). A systemic change in healthcare is much needed to overcome these challenges and ensure healthcare remain sustainable in the future. The FHI report, which surveyed nearly 3,000 healthcare leaders in 14 countries, including Australia, Singapore and Indonesia in Asia Pacific, shows that healthcare leaders are focusing on improving operational efficiencies through workflow prioritization, data integration, and AI-enabled innovation to improve patient care.

“While long wait times and staff shortages are making it difficult for people to get the care they need, when they need, we are also observing our healthcare leaders taking bold and thoughtful changes to deliver better patient care for more people,” says Dr Mark Burby, Vice President of Health Systems for Philips APAC. “They are determined to overcome data integration challenges to fully uncover its utmost potential and are excited to embrace the next level of AI implementation for critical decision making and improved efficiencies.”