Charting the future of cardiology with Philips Interventional Symposium

Delivering better minimally invasive surgery to more CAD patients For surgical treatments of narrow heart arteries in patients with coronary artery diseases (CAD), ultra-low contrast percutaneous coronary intervention (ULC-PCI) solutions is now more accessible to those with co-existing chronic kidney diseases, especially common among elderly patients. Seamlessly integrated into Philips’ image guided therapy system, Philips’ unique ULC-PCI solutions help reduce the use of contrast media throughout PCI procedures that puts these patients at risk of acute kidney injury. This enables surgeons to perform the procedure with greater confidence and clarity and at the same time limit the use of iodinated contrast media, creating more access to PCI safely for more patient groups.

To assess if patients are suitable to undergo PCI, clinicians carry out additional tests including the measurement of pressure drop. Just 10 years ago, this measurement required a pharmacological agent to be injected but today, the introduction of instantaneous wave-free ratio (iFR) provides a proven alternative for using that agent. The process is now faster and cheaper and reduces patients’ discomfort by more than 95%. [1]

Following the establishment of iFR, Philips has been part of advancing the field of coronary physiology and innovating the procedure, introducing complementary technologies including iFR Co-registration as showcased at the symposium. By mapping iFR measurements directly onto the angiogram which presents scans of blood flow through the heart, clinicians can gather information more quickly and intuitively.

