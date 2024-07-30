ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

        ใหม่

        AIS8540/60

        4.2

        | (40) ตรวจดู | 81% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        เปิดจินตนาการใหม่แห่งการรีดผ้า

        ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

        เปิดจินตนาการใหม่แห่งการรีดผ้า

        รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

        ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

        ความคิดเห็น

        คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
        ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

        4.2

        จาก 5

        40

        ตรวจดู

        81%

        แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        30/07/2024

        Singapore

        Singapore

        ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

        Nice design with awesome features

        It has all the features my family need in one machine.The design is great.Price is reasonable. Easy to use and works just great!

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        03/03/2024

        Singapore

        Singapore

        ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

        Sexy hot mama!

        Love this iron, it’s hot but doesn’t burn…. My clothes are easy to be ironed and fast too. Should buy this hot and steamy iron for its steam ….the only burn will be your pocket as it’s expensive

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        30/08/2023

        Singapore

        Singapore

        ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

        The product is well designed.

        This product is well designed that it makes ironing very easy and enjoyable!

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series

        ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

        • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
        • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
        • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

        ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

        • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
        • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
        • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี