รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ใหม่
AIS8540/60
เปิดจินตนาการใหม่แห่งการรีดผ้า
4.2
จาก 5
40
ตรวจดู
81%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Ross lee
30/07/2024
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Nice design with awesome features
It has all the features my family need in one machine.The design is great.Price is reasonable. Easy to use and works just great!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
Mummy meow
03/03/2024
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Sexy hot mama!
Love this iron, it’s hot but doesn’t burn…. My clothes are easy to be ironed and fast too. Should buy this hot and steamy iron for its steam ….the only burn will be your pocket as it’s expensive
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
Iironmman
30/08/2023
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
The product is well designed.
This product is well designed that it makes ironing very easy and enjoyable!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS8540 All-in-One 8500 Series