ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์
  • ผลิตภัณฑ์พร้อมภาพถ่ายอุปกรณ์เสริม
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์
  • ผลิตภัณฑ์พร้อมภาพถ่ายอุปกรณ์เสริม
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

EssentialCareไดร์เป่าผม

BHD007/01

3.4

| (7) ตรวจดู

เป่าผมแห้งได้สมบูรณ์แบบทุกที่ด้วยการปล่อยประจุไอออน

ไดร์เป่าผมที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการเป่าผมแห้ง และการปรับสภาพเส้นผมด้วยไอออนเหมาะสำหรับการเดินทาง ตัวเครื่องพับได้และมีพลังการเป่าผมแห้ง 1500 วัตต์ ทั้งยังมีคุณสมบัติลดเสียงรบกวนที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเพื่อให้คุณเป่าผมแห้งได้เพลิดเพลินยิ่งขึ้น

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ออกแบบโดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านเสียงของ Philips

เป่าผมแห้งได้สมบูรณ์แบบทุกที่ด้วยการปล่อยประจุไอออน

  • 1500 วัตต์

สายไฟยาว 1.8 เมตรเพื่อความคล่องตัวสูงสุด

สายไฟยาว 1.8 เมตรเพื่อความคล่องตัวสูงสุด

สายยาว 1.8 ม.

การตั้งค่าความเร็วที่ปรับได้ 3 แบบเพื่อการเป่าผมแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยน

การตั้งค่าความเร็วที่ปรับได้ 3 แบบเพื่อการเป่าผมแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยน

ไดร์เป่าผมแห้งมีการผสมผสานระหว่างความร้อน/ความเร็วที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า 3 ระดับเพื่อทำให้การแต่งทรงของคุณทำได้รวดเร็วและสมบูรณ์แบบ

ลมเป่าเย็นเพื่อจัดแต่งทรงผม

ลมเป่าเย็นเพื่อจัดแต่งทรงผม

การตั้งค่าลมเป่าเย็นเป็นการตั้งค่าที่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญต้องมี การตั้งค่านี้ช่วยกระจายลมเย็นโดยใช้ลมเป่าเย็นหลังจากการจัดแต่งทรงเพื่อทำให้อยู่ทรง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.4

จาก 5

7

ตรวจดู

3

01/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Efficient and quiet

This is the 2nd travel hair dryer I have bought from Philips and it is as efficient and powerful as the 1st one. Moreover, it is quieter than the 1st one. I highly recommend this model especially for travelers.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

01/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.

Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

21/06/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Functional

Bought as a spare hairdryer for guests. Easy to use and does the job nicely with add-on. However, the 3-option switch did not feel very distinct. It's easy to switch to the highest level without paying attention. Pleasant sound. Not too warm even at the highest heat level.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี