รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
BHD007/01
เป่าผมแห้งได้สมบูรณ์แบบทุกที่ด้วยการปล่อยประจุไอออน
ไดร์เป่าผมที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการเป่าผมแห้ง และการปรับสภาพเส้นผมด้วยไอออนเหมาะสำหรับการเดินทาง ตัวเครื่องพับได้และมีพลังการเป่าผมแห้ง 1500 วัตต์ ทั้งยังมีคุณสมบัติลดเสียงรบกวนที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเพื่อให้คุณเป่าผมแห้งได้เพลิดเพลินยิ่งขึ้น
1500 วัตต์
สายยาว 1.8 ม.
ไดร์เป่าผมแห้งมีการผสมผสานระหว่างความร้อน/ความเร็วที่ตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า 3 ระดับเพื่อทำให้การแต่งทรงของคุณทำได้รวดเร็วและสมบูรณ์แบบ
การตั้งค่าลมเป่าเย็นเป็นการตั้งค่าที่ผู้เชี่ยวชาญต้องมี การตั้งค่านี้ช่วยกระจายลมเย็นโดยใช้ลมเป่าเย็นหลังจากการจัดแต่งทรงเพื่อทำให้อยู่ทรง
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
3.4
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
Mini
01/08/2015
Singapore
Efficient and quiet
This is the 2nd travel hair dryer I have bought from Philips and it is as efficient and powerful as the 1st one. Moreover, it is quieter than the 1st one. I highly recommend this model especially for travelers.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
Lillie
01/11/2018
Singapore
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
Convenient to carry around. Powerful. Reasonably priced.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
DWCY
21/06/2018
Singapore
Functional
Bought as a spare hairdryer for guests. Easy to use and does the job nicely with add-on. However, the 3-option switch did not feel very distinct. It's easy to switch to the highest level without paying attention. Pleasant sound. Not too warm even at the highest heat level.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ EssentialCare BHD006/03 Hairdryer