รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
การออกแบบเพื่อความสมบูรณ์แบบ
เตารีดไอน้ำ Philips Azur ใหม่นี้มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชัน Ionic Deepsteam ที่มีเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัวซึ่งให้ผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดกับรอยยับที่รีดยาก ตัวอย่างเช่น ผ้าฝ้ายและผ้าลินิน และเมื่อรวมเข้ากับน้ำหนักและการออกแบบที่ดีเยี่ยม นับได้ว่าเตารีดนี้ออกแบบมาเพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่เป็นเลิศ
พลังไอน้ำ 45g/min เพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 200g
แผ่นความร้อน SteamGlide
ปลอดภัยด้วยการตัดไฟโดยอัตโนมัติ
2400 วัตต์
Steam tip ปลายแผ่นความร้อนเรียวแหลมของเตารีด Philips มาพร้อมช่องไอน้ำแบบพิเศษ ซอกซอนเข้าลึกถึงเนื้อผ้า รีดผ้าเรียบแม้เป็นบริเวณที่ยากต่อการเข้าถึง
SteamGlide เป็นแผ่นความร้อนที่ดีที่สุดของ Philips สำหรับเตารีดไอน้ำของคุณ ทนทานต่อการขีดข่วนได้เป็นเยี่ยม รีดผ้าได้เรียบลื่น ทั้งยังทำความสะอาดง่าย
เตารีดไอน้ำ Philips ออกแบบเพื่อให้ใช้รีดผ้าได้อย่างง่ายดายและยังช่วยให้คุณเข้าถึงพื้นที่ส่วนที่เข้าถึงยากที่สุด
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
รางวัล
4.4
จาก 5
5
ตรวจดู
80%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Uppu
30/12/2013
Australia
Great to use
I never knew that ironing would be that easier and simpler until i've used this iron... I used about 5 iron boxes till now and i feel this is the best iron box i ever used.. Having this from past 1 month, i feel happy to choose this product, by spending few extra bucks than other products in this range
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron
notgoodenough
21/09/2013
Australia
The Best!
Sometimes you get what you pay for - this iron is a prime example. So glad I spent a little more and got all the bells and whistles! Glides easily - powers through cottons and linens. Makes ironing a pleasure to do (seriously!). My only concern is where you pour water in, the plastic hinge holding the closure seems a bit flimsy (like it may break after much use).
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron
Marion
30/03/2015
Australia
A great iron
I really like this iron, it gives a good finish to all garments. The extra shot of steam is great for giving sharp creases in pants and shirt sleeves. The weight of the iron is not a problem. The major concern I have is the water fill lid/cover does not 'click' when closing and allows the water to trickle out when ironing. With my previous iron, the same model, the filler lid was hinged from the top and always closed firmly and never leaked. I think the designers at Phillips should review this design flaw and perhaps go back to the original design for the lid. Otherwise a great iron.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4875/22 Steam iron