This iron does iron really well, excellent on jeans and difficult to iron fabrics. I feel that it does have some design flaws. It is very heavy and is a bit awkward to hold and the bumpy bits on top of the handle (the non slip grip) where you hold the iron hurts my hand. Also it is really really difficult to read any of the settings, and to see the water level- the gold/ bronze writing against the grey is impossible! Additionally, due to proximity of the Iconic DeepSteam button to where you actually grip the iron, I often accidentally turn it on.