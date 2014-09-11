I will never go back to the standard iron again. My 3 kids arrive home on a Friday night from weekly boarding school and hit me with their dirty washing, it used to take me all afternoon to do their ironing, now it is done in under 2 hours. I find I iron everything because its so fast and does a great job, no longer need to put the denim in the freezer to get the creases out. Its so good you almost always only have to iron one side of a garment.