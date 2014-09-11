รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ
รีดผ้าที่สามารถรีดได้ตั้งแต่ผ้าไหม ผ้าลินิน ผ้าฝ้าย ผ้าแคชเมียร์...และเรียงลำดับอย่างไรก็ได้ โดยไม่ต้องปรับค่าใดๆ เตารีด PerfectCare ของ Philips จะให้ผลลัพธ์การรีดผ้าที่รวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องเสี่ยงกับรอยไหม้หรือรอยเงา เพียงเท่านี้การรีดผ้าก็ง่ายดายอย่างแท้จริง
แรงดันสูงถึง 6.5 บาร์
ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 260 กรัม
ปุ่มล็อคการทำงานขณะพกพา
แท้งค์น้ำแบบถอดออกได้ 1.5 ลิตร
ไอน้ำจะพร้อมใช้ถึงระดับสูงสุดในเวลา 2 นาที และสามารถเติมได้ทุกเวลา
แท้งค์น้ำสามารถถอดออกเพื่อเติมน้ำด้วยก๊อกน้ำได้ ช่องเติมน้ำขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้เติมน้ำได้รวดเร็ว ด้วยความจุของแท้งค์น้ำขนาด 1.5 ลิตร คุณจึงสามารถรีดผ้าได้นานถึง 2 ชม. อย่างต่อเนื่องโดยไม่ต้องเติมน้ำ
ขจัดตะกรันได้ง่าย, ระบบขจัดตะกรันไม่ยุ่งยากและมีประสิทธิภาพเพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานของเครื่องทำไอน้ำ
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
รางวัล
5.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Ness
11/09/2014
Australia
Love it
I will never go back to the standard iron again. My 3 kids arrive home on a Friday night from weekly boarding school and hit me with their dirty washing, it used to take me all afternoon to do their ironing, now it is done in under 2 hours. I find I iron everything because its so fast and does a great job, no longer need to put the denim in the freezer to get the creases out. Its so good you almost always only have to iron one side of a garment.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Dinm11
10/09/2014
Malaysia
Great product easy to use
The only problem that i encountered was that the screw hole at the plastic base of the iron becomes bigger and loosen as time goes by because of the heat.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron