ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron GC9240/02

ยกเลิกการผลิต

PerfectCare Expertเตารีดเครื่องทำไอน้ำใช้แรงดันไอน้ำ

GC9240/02

5

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

1 รางวัล

รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ

รีดผ้าที่สามารถรีดได้ตั้งแต่ผ้าไหม ผ้าลินิน ผ้าฝ้าย ผ้าแคชเมียร์...และเรียงลำดับอย่างไรก็ได้ โดยไม่ต้องปรับค่าใดๆ เตารีด PerfectCare ของ Philips จะให้ผลลัพธ์การรีดผ้าที่รวดเร็วโดยไม่ต้องเสี่ยงกับรอยไหม้หรือรอยเงา เพียงเท่านี้การรีดผ้าก็ง่ายดายอย่างแท้จริง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ไม่จำเป็นต้องปรับอุณหภูมิ

รีดผ้าได้รวดเร็วเป็นพิเศษ

  • แรงดันสูงถึง 6.5 บาร์

  • ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 260 กรัม

  • ปุ่มล็อคการทำงานขณะพกพา

  • แท้งค์น้ำแบบถอดออกได้ 1.5 ลิตร

พร้อมใช้งานใน 2 นาทีด้วยการเติมน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องไม่จำกัด

พร้อมใช้งานใน 2 นาทีด้วยการเติมน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องไม่จำกัด

ไอน้ำจะพร้อมใช้ถึงระดับสูงสุดในเวลา 2 นาที และสามารถเติมได้ทุกเวลา

แท้งค์น้ำแบบถอดออกได้ 1.5 ลิตร, รีดผ้าได้ 2 ชม.

แท้งค์น้ำแบบถอดออกได้ 1.5 ลิตร, รีดผ้าได้ 2 ชม.

แท้งค์น้ำสามารถถอดออกเพื่อเติมน้ำด้วยก๊อกน้ำได้ ช่องเติมน้ำขนาดใหญ่ช่วยให้เติมน้ำได้รวดเร็ว ด้วยความจุของแท้งค์น้ำขนาด 1.5 ลิตร คุณจึงสามารถรีดผ้าได้นานถึง 2 ชม. อย่างต่อเนื่องโดยไม่ต้องเติมน้ำ

ขจัดตะกรันได้ง่าย, ระบบขจัดตะกรันไม่ยุ่งยากและมีประสิทธิภาพ

ขจัดตะกรันได้ง่าย, ระบบขจัดตะกรันไม่ยุ่งยากและมีประสิทธิภาพ

ขจัดตะกรันได้ง่าย, ระบบขจัดตะกรันไม่ยุ่งยากและมีประสิทธิภาพเพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานของเครื่องทำไอน้ำ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • รูปภาพของ VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

11/09/2014

Australia

Australia

Love it

I will never go back to the standard iron again. My 3 kids arrive home on a Friday night from weekly boarding school and hit me with their dirty washing, it used to take me all afternoon to do their ironing, now it is done in under 2 hours. I find I iron everything because its so fast and does a great job, no longer need to put the denim in the freezer to get the creases out. Its so good you almost always only have to iron one side of a garment.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

10/09/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product easy to use

The only problem that i encountered was that the screw hole at the plastic base of the iron becomes bigger and loosen as time goes by because of the heat.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี