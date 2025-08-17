(Honest Review) Philips Waist Massager When I first tried this, it was honestly a game changer for period cramps with the heat and massage combination. Unfortunately, after about ~7 battery cycle (charged using the phillips cable), the performance declined sharply. The heating function has stopped working altogether, and the massage only runs for an average of 26 seconds before stopping completely (across 10 trials). In reality, when you are in pain, the 26 seconds feels like 5-10 seconds which barely provides relief of any sort. The concept is great, and if it were more durable and consistent, this could easily be a 5/5 must-have product. I am left disappointed in its current form- as it feels underdeveloped and not built to last. :(( TLDR: 2/5 - Great idea but disappointing longevity.