รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
PPM4325
ความเพลิดเพลินอย่างแท้จริงจากการประคบร้อน
ผลิตจากเส้นใยไลคร่า เครื่องนวดเอวน้ำหนักเบาและบาง ซึ่งมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันหัวประคบร้อนเพื่อกระตุ้นการไหลเวียดเลือดได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ บรรเทาปวดและความไม่สบายเอว ส่วนควบคุมเป็นแม่เหล็กถอดออกได้และพกพาได้สะดวก
ลูกประคบร้อนบริเวณกว้าง
ตัวเลือกในการนวดหลากหลายระดับ
ตัวควบคุมแบบถอดออกได้
โซนคู่หน้าและหลังจะมีการให้ความร้อนในเวลาเดียวกัน และอุณหภูมิ 45-55 องศาสามารถปรับได้ 3 ระดับเพื่อกระตุ้นการไหลเวียนเลือดอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ บรรเทาปวดและความไม่สบายตัวบริเวณท้อง
ทั้งอุปกรณ์มีน้ำหนักสุทธิ 185 ก. ด้วยตัวอุปกรณ์ที่เบาและบางนี้ ทำให้สามารถสวมใส่ได้โดยไม่มีใครมองเห็น คุณจึงไม่ต้องกลัวว่าจะรู้สึกกดดันและเขินอาย
เวลาในการทำงานจับเวลาตัดอัตโนมัติที่ 30 นาที เลี่ยงไม่ให้มีการนวดมากเกินไปจนเกิดรอยบวมแดงบนผิวหนังไม่สบายเนื้อไม่สบายตัว
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
2.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
Horse88
17/08/2025
Philippines
Great idea but disappointing longevity.
(Honest Review) Philips Waist Massager When I first tried this, it was honestly a game changer for period cramps with the heat and massage combination. Unfortunately, after about ~7 battery cycle (charged using the phillips cable), the performance declined sharply. The heating function has stopped working altogether, and the massage only runs for an average of 26 seconds before stopping completely (across 10 trials). In reality, when you are in pain, the 26 seconds feels like 5-10 seconds which barely provides relief of any sort. The concept is great, and if it were more durable and consistent, this could easily be a 5/5 must-have product. I am left disappointed in its current form- as it feels underdeveloped and not built to last. :(( TLDR: 2/5 - Great idea but disappointing longevity.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PPM4325 Waist massager
วันที่ใช้ 2025-04-17
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ PPM4325 Waist massager
วันที่ใช้ 2025-04-17