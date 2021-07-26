ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ผลิตภัณฑ์พร้อมภาพถ่ายอุปกรณ์เสริม
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ผลิตภัณฑ์พร้อมภาพถ่ายอุปกรณ์เสริม
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

BASS+หูฟังครอบหูแบบไร้สายมีไมโครโฟน

SHB3075WT/00

3.9

| (9) ตรวจดู

ลองสัมผัส BASS+

หูฟัง Philips BASS+ อัดแน่นด้วยเสียงเบสที่ทรงพลังและหนักแน่นในขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัด รูปลักษณ์ที่ดูดี เสียงอันยอดเยี่ยม และสุดยอดความคุ้มค่า นี่คือหูฟัง Bluetooth ไร้สายสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นขึ้นโดยไม่ต้องเติมแต่งอะไร

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ลองสัมผัส BASS+

  • ไดรเวอร์เสียง/แบบด้านหลังปิดสนิท 32 มม.

  • แบบครอบหู

  • แผ่นรองหูฟังสัมผัสนุ่ม

  • พับได้แบบแบนราบ

ขจัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างดีเยี่ยมเพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่เหนือกว่า

ขจัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างดีเยี่ยมเพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่เหนือกว่า

ด้วยดีไซน์เสียงแบบปิด หูฟัง BASS+ ป้องกันเสียงรอบข้างไม่ให้เข้ามาเพื่อสร้างการขจัดเสียงรบกวนที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่เหนือกว่า

ไดรเวอร์เสียงขนาด 32 มม.

ไดรเวอร์เสียงขนาด 32 มม.

หูฟัง BASS+ มาพร้อมกับไดรเวอร์ลำโพงขนาด 32 มม. ที่จะช่วยสร้างเสียงเบสทุ้มหนักแน่น

แผ่นรองหูฟังสัมผัสนุ่มให้ความสบายเมื่อใส่ติดต่อกันเป็นเวลานาน

แผ่นรองหูฟังสัมผัสนุ่มให้ความสบายเมื่อใส่ติดต่อกันเป็นเวลานาน

ฟองน้ำครอบหูสัมผัสนุ่มสามารถระบายอากาศได้ให้ความสบายอันยอดเยี่ยมเมื่อฟังเป็นระยะเวลานาน

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.9

จาก 5

9

ตรวจดู

26/07/2021

Australia

Australia

great value for the money

I found it very competitive in price and sound installation so simple

ข้อดี

Easy install on blue tooth

ข้อเสีย

great sound quality

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

วันที่ใช้ 2021-06-25

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

วันที่ใช้ 2021-06-25

14/01/2021

Philippines

Philippines

Great sound

I am planning to purchase a wireless headphone and I saw this product online. After reading some of the reviews I decided to order. I am so satisfied with this product it actually surpassed my expectations- in terms of sound production, the duration of operating hours, the ease of use. I used while doing my walk and run and it is stable. Thanks Philips

ข้อดี

Great sound, easy to operate, long operation hours, lightweight

ข้อเสีย

I cannot think of any

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

วันที่ใช้ 2020-12-14

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

วันที่ใช้ 2020-12-14

17/07/2019

Philippines

Philippines

Good sound output

Bang for the buck. I am overall satified with the product. I hope it will last long.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. ผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไป