รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHB3075WT/00
ลองสัมผัส BASS+
หูฟัง Philips BASS+ อัดแน่นด้วยเสียงเบสที่ทรงพลังและหนักแน่นในขนาดเล็กกะทัดรัด รูปลักษณ์ที่ดูดี เสียงอันยอดเยี่ยม และสุดยอดความคุ้มค่า นี่คือหูฟัง Bluetooth ไร้สายสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นขึ้นโดยไม่ต้องเติมแต่งอะไร
ไดรเวอร์เสียง/แบบด้านหลังปิดสนิท 32 มม.
แบบครอบหู
แผ่นรองหูฟังสัมผัสนุ่ม
พับได้แบบแบนราบ
ด้วยดีไซน์เสียงแบบปิด หูฟัง BASS+ ป้องกันเสียงรอบข้างไม่ให้เข้ามาเพื่อสร้างการขจัดเสียงรบกวนที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงเพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่เหนือกว่า
หูฟัง BASS+ มาพร้อมกับไดรเวอร์ลำโพงขนาด 32 มม. ที่จะช่วยสร้างเสียงเบสทุ้มหนักแน่น
ฟองน้ำครอบหูสัมผัสนุ่มสามารถระบายอากาศได้ให้ความสบายอันยอดเยี่ยมเมื่อฟังเป็นระยะเวลานาน
3.9
จาก 5
9
ตรวจดู
Steve 70
26/07/2021
Australia
great value for the money
I found it very competitive in price and sound installation so simple
ข้อดี
Easy install on blue tooth
ข้อเสีย
great sound quality
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
วันที่ใช้ 2021-06-25
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
วันที่ใช้ 2021-06-25
Gersy68
14/01/2021
Philippines
Great sound
I am planning to purchase a wireless headphone and I saw this product online. After reading some of the reviews I decided to order. I am so satisfied with this product it actually surpassed my expectations- in terms of sound production, the duration of operating hours, the ease of use. I used while doing my walk and run and it is stable. Thanks Philips
ข้อดี
Great sound, easy to operate, long operation hours, lightweight
ข้อเสีย
I cannot think of any
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
วันที่ใช้ 2020-12-14
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
วันที่ใช้ 2020-12-14
Jlopez
17/07/2019
Philippines
Good sound output
Bang for the buck. I am overall satified with the product. I hope it will last long.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
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