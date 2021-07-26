For a set of wireless headphone half the price of the nearest similar product, I am very impressed with my SHB3075BK’s from Phillips. I have been expansive in my praise & recommendation to other musicians in my wide peer group. Sadly, after a year of daily use, the on/off switch started to become unreliable & now refuses to work at all. I would happily replace them but I can’t trust the same won’t happen again. I’ve expressed my concerns in writing but had no response, so far.