ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่

ยกเลิกการผลิต

หูฟังแบบมีสาย ใช้กับโทรทัศน์ในห้อง

SHP1800/97

5

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

น้ำหนักเบา + สายโทรทัศน์ยาว 6 ม.

หูฟังน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อการใช้งานเป็นเวลานาน ด้วยสายเคเบิลที่ยาวขึ้นถึง 6 เมตรเพื่อให้เคลื่อนไหวและเลือกบริเวณที่นั่งได้เป็นอิสระยิ่งกว่าเคย นอกจากนี้ ช่องลมเสียงทุ้มให้พลังเสียงที่หนักแน่น

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สำหรับใช้กับโทรทัศน์

น้ำหนักเบา + สายโทรทัศน์ยาว 6 ม.

  • แบบครอบหู

  • สีเงิน

ช่อง Bass beat ช่วยให้มีการหมุนเวียนของอากาศเพื่อให้เสียงดีขึ้น

ช่อง Bass beat ช่วยให้มีการหมุนเวียนของอากาศเพื่อให้เสียงดีขึ้นด้วยพลังเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก

แถบคาดศีรษะที่มีน้ำหนักเบาเพิ่มความสบายในการสวมใส่ตลอดจนทนทานแข็งแรง

ใช้วัสดุน้ำหนักเบาในการผลิตแถบคาดศีรษะ

สบายมากยิ่งขึ้นเพื่อการใช้งานเป็นเวลานาน

หูฟังนี้ได้รับการออกแบบให้โค้งรับกับใบหูของคุณ เพื่อความสบายและเพลิดเพลินยิ่งขึ้น ระหว่างฟังเพลงติดต่อกันเป็นเวลานาน

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

29/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Simple and works as it should

Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

15/07/2016

Australia

Australia

This product is compact and is great

I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี