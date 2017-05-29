รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHP1800/97
น้ำหนักเบา + สายโทรทัศน์ยาว 6 ม.
หูฟังน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อการใช้งานเป็นเวลานาน ด้วยสายเคเบิลที่ยาวขึ้นถึง 6 เมตรเพื่อให้เคลื่อนไหวและเลือกบริเวณที่นั่งได้เป็นอิสระยิ่งกว่าเคย นอกจากนี้ ช่องลมเสียงทุ้มให้พลังเสียงที่หนักแน่น
แบบครอบหู
สีเงิน
ช่อง Bass beat ช่วยให้มีการหมุนเวียนของอากาศเพื่อให้เสียงดีขึ้นด้วยพลังเสียงเบสที่นุ่มลึก
ใช้วัสดุน้ำหนักเบาในการผลิตแถบคาดศีรษะ
หูฟังนี้ได้รับการออกแบบให้โค้งรับกับใบหูของคุณ เพื่อความสบายและเพลิดเพลินยิ่งขึ้น ระหว่างฟังเพลงติดต่อกันเป็นเวลานาน
5.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Bollenger
29/05/2017
Australia
Simple and works as it should
Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Chris24
15/07/2016
Australia
This product is compact and is great
I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone