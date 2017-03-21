What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.