ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

หูฟังสเตอริโอ

SHP2700/97

3

| (2) ตรวจดู

การขับเสียงอันทรงพลัง

หูฟังขนาดใหญ่ด้วยตัวขับเสียงที่ทนทานให้คุณภาพเสียงที่เต็มพลัง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สำหรับการฟังเพลง, PC, MP3, CD

การขับเสียงอันทรงพลัง

  • แบบครอบหู

  • สีเทา

สายยาว 3 ม. เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับใช้กับหูฟัง

ความยาวสายที่คล่องตัวทำให้คุณสามารถเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นในขณะใช้หูฟัง

ได้ยินและรับฟังด้วยหูฟังสไตล์ DJ ของคุณ

ครอบหูฟังที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้สำหรับฟังเสียงข้างเดียว

ครอบปิดทั้งใบหูเพื่อคุณภาพเสียงที่ดีเยี่ยม

ฝาครอบหูขนาดใหญ่จาก Philips นอกจากจะครอบปิดทั้งใบหูเพื่อคุณภาพเสียงที่ดียิ่งขึ้นแล้ว ยังมีพื้นที่ที่ใหญ่ขึ้นกว่าเดิม สำหรับใส่ตัวขับที่ใหญ่กว่าและมีประสิทธิภาพที่ดีกว่าเดิม

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

5
4
2
1

21/03/2017

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

สิ้นค้ารุ่นนี้ถือว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่ดีในด้านความทนทาน

ความทนทานและการออกแบบที่เป็นจุดเด่น ทำให้หูฟังชิ้นนี้ค่อนข้างน่าสนใจ ในแง่ของคุณภาพเสียงจะเก็บเสียงได้ดี โทนอุ่น เบสนุ่ม ไม่กระแทก มิติเสียงไม่ใช่จุดเด่น เสียงขับร้องเพราะชัดดี มีความใสไม่บาดหู

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

24/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี