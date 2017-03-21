รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHP2700/97
การขับเสียงอันทรงพลัง
หูฟังขนาดใหญ่ด้วยตัวขับเสียงที่ทนทานให้คุณภาพเสียงที่เต็มพลัง
แบบครอบหู
สีเทา
ความยาวสายที่คล่องตัวทำให้คุณสามารถเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นในขณะใช้หูฟัง
ครอบหูฟังที่ปรับเปลี่ยนได้สำหรับฟังเสียงข้างเดียว
ฝาครอบหูขนาดใหญ่จาก Philips นอกจากจะครอบปิดทั้งใบหูเพื่อคุณภาพเสียงที่ดียิ่งขึ้นแล้ว ยังมีพื้นที่ที่ใหญ่ขึ้นกว่าเดิม สำหรับใส่ตัวขับที่ใหญ่กว่าและมีประสิทธิภาพที่ดีกว่าเดิม
3.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
Nameak
21/03/2017
ประเทศไทย
สิ้นค้ารุ่นนี้ถือว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่ดีในด้านความทนทาน
ความทนทานและการออกแบบที่เป็นจุดเด่น ทำให้หูฟังชิ้นนี้ค่อนข้างน่าสนใจ ในแง่ของคุณภาพเสียงจะเก็บเสียงได้ดี โทนอุ่น เบสนุ่ม ไม่กระแทก มิติเสียงไม่ใช่จุดเด่น เสียงขับร้องเพราะชัดดี มีความใสไม่บาดหู
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ
JasonPok
24/05/2012
Singapore
What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP2700 Stereo Headphones