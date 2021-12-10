รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHP8500/97
ประสิทธิภาพเสียงไดนามิค Hi-Fi
หูฟังที่ให้ความสบายและสามารถปรับได้ตามต้องการพร้อมตัวขับเสียงทำจากนีโอไดเนียมที่ให้เสียงคุณภาพเปี่ยมพลัง
พลังเสียงทุ้มหนักแน่น
ความยาวสายที่คล่องตัวทำให้คุณสามารถเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นในขณะใช้หูฟัง
ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 40 มม. ทำจากวัสดุผสม Mylar จึงมีความไวสูงและทรงพลัง ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยมไม่ผิดเพี้ยน
ลบ
5.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Bpk adi
10/12/2021
Indonesia
Produk awet dan tahan lama
Saya beli ini sewaktu bujang,dan skrg mempunyai dua anak dan alat ini msh berfungsi dengan jernih suaranya,hanya saja kabel luarnya sudah mengelupas
ข้อดี
Suara jernih
ข้อเสีย
Kabel luar mengelupas
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2019-12-10
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2019-12-10
x3ti
04/08/2014
Singapore
Great Sound + value for money!
Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones