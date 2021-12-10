ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรีโมทคอนโทรล
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรีโมทคอนโทรล

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ชุดหูฟัง Hi-Fi

SHP8500/97

5

| (2) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ประสิทธิภาพเสียงไดนามิค Hi-Fi

หูฟังที่ให้ความสบายและสามารถปรับได้ตามต้องการพร้อมตัวขับเสียงทำจากนีโอไดเนียมที่ให้เสียงคุณภาพเปี่ยมพลัง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ประสิทธิภาพเสียงไดนามิค Hi-Fi

  • พลังเสียงทุ้มหนักแน่น

สายยาว 3 ม. เหมาะสมที่สุดสำหรับใช้กับหูฟัง

ความยาวสายที่คล่องตัวทำให้คุณสามารถเคลื่อนที่ไปรอบๆ ได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นในขณะใช้หูฟัง

ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 40 มม. ที่ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยม ไม่มีผิดเพี้ยน

ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 40 มม. ที่ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยม ไม่มีผิดเพี้ยน

ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 40 มม. ทำจากวัสดุผสม Mylar จึงมีความไวสูงและทรงพลัง ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยมไม่ผิดเพี้ยน

ลบ

ลบ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

10/12/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Produk awet dan tahan lama

Saya beli ini sewaktu bujang,dan skrg mempunyai dua anak dan alat ini msh berfungsi dengan jernih suaranya,hanya saja kabel luarnya sudah mengelupas

ข้อดี

Suara jernih

ข้อเสีย

Kabel luar mengelupas

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2019-12-10

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2019-12-10

04/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Great Sound + value for money!

Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP8500 Hi-fi headphones

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี