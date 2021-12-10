Great headphones. Definitely worth buying. Great overall sound quality specially in the low range. I would have given the Design 4 stars, except for the 2 points mentioned under cons* . *1. Although this could be due to changes in weather from hot to humid, I can't be certain though. I moved from a place with extreme climate to a more tropical one. :( *2. You're definitely going to be stared at by on-lookers, if you decide to crank up the volume on these babies. Prolly think you're trying to intentionally go deaf. That's not always a bad thing for some :)