ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
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  • มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
  • มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ

AC4014/10

3
| (3) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

1 รางวัล

มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
หายใจเข้ารับอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพด้วยระบบ VitaShield Intelligent Purification ของ Philips อนุภาคขนาดเล็ก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรีย และไวรัสที่มีขนาด >0.02 ไมครอน* จะถูกกรองออกไป ในขณะที่การเตือนปกป้องอากาศดีช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าคุณจะได้รับอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีการเตือนปกป้องอากาศดี

มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ

  • สุขภาพทั่วไป

  • VitaShield IPS

  • เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ

เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ VitaShield IPS

เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ VitaShield IPS

ระบบ VitaShield Intelligent Purification System กรองมลพิษ (อนุภาคขนาดเล็ก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรีย และไวรัส) ที่มีขนาด >0.02 ไมครอน* ออกไปได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะวัดและควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศภายในบ้าน

เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะวัดและควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศภายในบ้าน

ความเร็วพัดลม 3 จังหวะทำให้คุณปรับการไหลเวียนอากาศได้ตามต้องการ

ความเร็วพัดลม 3 จังหวะทำให้คุณปรับการไหลเวียนอากาศได้ตามต้องการ

ความเร็วพัดลม 3 จังหวะทำให้คุณปรับการไหลเวียนอากาศได้ตามต้องการ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612375

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.0

จาก 5

3

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

5
1

29/10/2015

Singapore

Singapore

This product has great feature and maintenance is hassle free

The noise from the fan even in maximum speed is not noisy

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier

21/09/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Accompanying User Manual not in English!

Good product but marred by the User Manual which is only in Chinese. How this product is sold in the Malaysian market where at least 80% of the population cannot read Chinese amazes me.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/00 Air purifier

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/00 Air purifier

29/12/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

A powerful purifier but not durable

a powerful purifier that works well when it was new. noisier than expected when the full fan speed is on. but it works fantastic. noise level at low and mid fan speed is fine. however it's not so durable. malfunction when the 2 years warranty is over. the cost of motor and circuit board replacement is half of the new purchase.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. ตามรายงานการวัดความเสี่ยงทางจุลชีววิทยาปี 2008 ขององค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ไวรัสโรคไข้หวัดนก ไวรัสโรคไข้หวัดใหญ่ แบคทีเรียลิเจียนแนร์ ไวรัสตับอักเสบ และโคโรนาไวรัสซาร์ส มีขนาดใหญ่กว่า 0.02 ไมครอน

  2. ทดสอบโดยสถาบันเทคโนโลยีการทดสอบและการวัดผลแห่งนครเซี่ยงไฮ้ (SIMT) ในห้องขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตร ตามข้อมูลใน GB/T18801-2008 โดยใช้ควันบุหรี่เป็นอนุภาคมลพิษ

  3. ทดสอบโดย SIMT ในห้องขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตรตามข้อมูลใน GB/T18801-2008 และ GB/T18883-2002 โดยใช้อนุภาคที่สามารถสูดหายใจได้ที่มีขนาดต่ำกว่า 2.5um เป็นอนุภาคมลพิษที่สุ่มตัวอย่างในรูปของมวลสารเข้มข้น ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้น 5.0¡À0.5 มก./ลบ.ม. เวลาทดสอบ 1 ชั่วโมง

  4. ทดสอบโดยสถาบันเทคโนโลยีการทดสอบและการวัดผลแห่งนครเซี่ยงไฮ้ (SIMT) ในห้องขาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตร ตามข้อมูลใน GB21551.3-2010 โดยใช้ (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 เป็นแบคทีเรียในการทดสอบ