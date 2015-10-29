รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
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VitaShield IPS
เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะ
ระบบ VitaShield Intelligent Purification System กรองมลพิษ (อนุภาคขนาดเล็ก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ แบคทีเรีย และไวรัส) ที่มีขนาด >0.02 ไมครอน* ออกไปได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ
เซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะวัดและควบคุมคุณภาพอากาศภายในบ้าน
ความเร็วพัดลม 3 จังหวะทำให้คุณปรับการไหลเวียนอากาศได้ตามต้องการ
รางวัล
3.0
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Lucky
29/10/2015
Singapore
This product has great feature and maintenance is hassle free
The noise from the fan even in maximum speed is not noisy
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier
Kipaw
21/09/2017
Malaysia
Accompanying User Manual not in English!
Good product but marred by the User Manual which is only in Chinese. How this product is sold in the Malaysian market where at least 80% of the population cannot read Chinese amazes me.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/00 Air purifier
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/00 Air purifier
Desmond
29/12/2017
Malaysia
A powerful purifier but not durable
a powerful purifier that works well when it was new. noisier than expected when the full fan speed is on. but it works fantastic. noise level at low and mid fan speed is fine. however it's not so durable. malfunction when the 2 years warranty is over. the cost of motor and circuit board replacement is half of the new purchase.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4014/02 Air purifier
ตามรายงานการวัดความเสี่ยงทางจุลชีววิทยาปี 2008 ขององค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ไวรัสโรคไข้หวัดนก ไวรัสโรคไข้หวัดใหญ่ แบคทีเรียลิเจียนแนร์ ไวรัสตับอักเสบ และโคโรนาไวรัสซาร์ส มีขนาดใหญ่กว่า 0.02 ไมครอน
ทดสอบโดยสถาบันเทคโนโลยีการทดสอบและการวัดผลแห่งนครเซี่ยงไฮ้ (SIMT) ในห้องขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตร ตามข้อมูลใน GB/T18801-2008 โดยใช้ควันบุหรี่เป็นอนุภาคมลพิษ
ทดสอบโดย SIMT ในห้องขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตรตามข้อมูลใน GB/T18801-2008 และ GB/T18883-2002 โดยใช้อนุภาคที่สามารถสูดหายใจได้ที่มีขนาดต่ำกว่า 2.5um เป็นอนุภาคมลพิษที่สุ่มตัวอย่างในรูปของมวลสารเข้มข้น ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้น 5.0¡À0.5 มก./ลบ.ม. เวลาทดสอบ 1 ชั่วโมง
ทดสอบโดยสถาบันเทคโนโลยีการทดสอบและการวัดผลแห่งนครเซี่ยงไฮ้ (SIMT) ในห้องขาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตร ตามข้อมูลใน GB21551.3-2010 โดยใช้ (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 เป็นแบคทีเรียในการทดสอบ