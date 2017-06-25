รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
VitaShield IPS และ NanoCloud
เซนเซอร์คู่
การตั้งค่าความชื้น 3 ขั้นตอนปรับค่าความชื้นให้ตรงตามที่คุณต้องการ
การตั้งค่า 5 จังหวะที่จะให้ทางเลือกความเร็วพัดลมที่เพียงพอแก่คุณ
สัญญาณไฟ LED 3 ขั้นตอนแสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศอย่างชัดเจน
4.3
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
AirLover1
25/06/2017
Singapore
The quality of air is definitely great.
Quality of the air and humidifying the area in the hall with and/or without air conditioning are great.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
Hannah28
03/03/2016
Singapore
Great purchase!
Bought my Air Purifier about a year ago and since then it has become one of the most important things in my house. So much so, that even my colleagues have been convinced and now we have 2 air purifiers at work too. It's great for people with allergies or asthma. A must buy product!
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
MichaelSG
27/08/2016
Singapore
Good product but noisy
This was the only product in store that has both the air purifier and dehumidifier. Price is a premium and I would expect a brand like philips to produce a great product. However easy to use, the night mode that was provided switched off the bright led lights but did not silence the machine. It is only a simple fan inside but yet it is so noisy. Really disappointed cause it sounds like a cheap machine.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier
CADR (ควันบุหรี่) ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สาม ***PM2.5 ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สาม (5.0 +/- 0.5) มก. ***ฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ โทลูอีน และ TVOC ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สามในห้องทดลองขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตรในเวลา 3 ชั่วโมง (1.0 +/- 0.2) มก./ลบ.ม. (2.0 +/- 0.4) มก./ลบ.ม และ (6.0 +/- 1.2) มก./ลบ.ม (ทั้งหมดนี้ตามข้อมูลใน GB/T 18801-2008, GB/T18883-2002)
ตามรายงานการวัดความเสี่ยงทางจุลชีววิทยาปี 2008 ขององค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ไวรัสไข้หวัดนก ไวรัสไข้หวัดใหญ่ แบคทีเรียลิเจียนแนร์ ไวรัสตับอักเสบ และโคโรนาไวรัสซาร์ส มีขนาดใหญ่กว่า 0.02 ไมครอน
คุณสมบัติต้านแบคทีเรียทดสอบตามข้อมูลใน GB21551.3 โดยใช้สแตปฟิโลคอคคัส อัลบัส (Staphylococcus Albus) ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้นคือ 1*105 cfu/ลบ.ม. ****ได้รับการทดสอบสำหรับการกำจัดสายพันธุ์ไวรัส MS2 ที่ Intertek Institute ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา (ทดสอบเป็นเวลา 2 ชั่วโมงในห้องขนาด 11 ลูกบาศก์เมตร) ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้นเท่ากับ 1.3*107 pfu/มล.)
ทดสอบสำหรับสแตปฟิโลคอคคัส อัลบัสและไวรัส MS2 โดยมีสภาพอ้างอิงตาม ****