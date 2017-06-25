ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

        ยกเลิกการผลิต

        เครื่องฟอกอากาศและเพิ่มความชื้นอากาศ

        AC4081/21

        4.3
        | (3) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
        มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ
        หายใจเข้ารับอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศและเพิ่มความชื้นของ Philips ซึ่งระบบการกรองมืออาชีพ VitaShield IPS จะฟอกอากาศในขณะที่เครื่องเพิ่มความชื้นซึ่งมีเทคโนโลยี NanoCloud เพิ่มความชื้นในอากาศช่วยให้รู้สึกสบาย
        ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

        ด้วยการควบคุมอากาศและความชื้นอัจฉริยะ

        มอบอากาศที่ดีต่อสุขภาพเสมอ

        • VitaShield IPS และ NanoCloud

        • เซนเซอร์คู่

        การตั้งค่าความชื้น 3 ขั้นตอน

        การตั้งค่าความชื้น 3 ขั้นตอน

        การตั้งค่าความชื้น 3 ขั้นตอนปรับค่าความชื้นให้ตรงตามที่คุณต้องการ

        การตั้งค่า 5 จังหวะที่จะให้ทางเลือกความเร็วพัดลมที่เพียงพอแก่คุณ

        การตั้งค่า 5 จังหวะที่จะให้ทางเลือกความเร็วพัดลมที่เพียงพอแก่คุณ

        สัญญาณไฟ LED 3 ขั้นตอนแสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศอย่างชัดเจน

        สัญญาณไฟ LED 3 ขั้นตอนแสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศอย่างชัดเจน

        สัญญาณไฟ LED 3 ขั้นตอนแสดงระดับคุณภาพอากาศอย่างชัดเจน

        ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

        รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

        ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

        ความคิดเห็น

        คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
        ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

        4.3

        จาก 5

        3

        ตรวจดู

        100%

        แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        4
        2
        1

        25/06/2017

        Singapore

        Singapore

        The quality of air is definitely great.

        Quality of the air and humidifying the area in the hall with and/or without air conditioning are great.

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        03/03/2016

        Singapore

        Singapore

        Great purchase!

        Bought my Air Purifier about a year ago and since then it has become one of the most important things in my house. So much so, that even my colleagues have been convinced and now we have 2 air purifiers at work too. It's great for people with allergies or asthma. A must buy product!

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        27/08/2016

        Singapore

        Singapore

        Good product but noisy

        This was the only product in store that has both the air purifier and dehumidifier. Price is a premium and I would expect a brand like philips to produce a great product. However easy to use, the night mode that was provided switched off the bright led lights but did not silence the machine. It is only a simple fan inside but yet it is so noisy. Really disappointed cause it sounds like a cheap machine.

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

        รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AC4081/31 Combi air purifier and humidifier

        ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

        • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
        • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
        • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

        ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

        • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
        • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
        • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
        ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

        1. CADR (ควันบุหรี่) ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สาม ***PM2.5 ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สาม (5.0 +/- 0.5) มก. ***ฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ โทลูอีน และ TVOC ทดสอบโดยบุคคลที่สามในห้องทดลองขนาด 30 ลูกบาศก์เมตรในเวลา 3 ชั่วโมง (1.0 +/- 0.2) มก./ลบ.ม. (2.0 +/- 0.4) มก./ลบ.ม และ (6.0 +/- 1.2) มก./ลบ.ม (ทั้งหมดนี้ตามข้อมูลใน GB/T 18801-2008, GB/T18883-2002)

        2. ตามรายงานการวัดความเสี่ยงทางจุลชีววิทยาปี 2008 ขององค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) ไวรัสไข้หวัดนก ไวรัสไข้หวัดใหญ่ แบคทีเรียลิเจียนแนร์ ไวรัสตับอักเสบ และโคโรนาไวรัสซาร์ส มีขนาดใหญ่กว่า 0.02 ไมครอน

        3. คุณสมบัติต้านแบคทีเรียทดสอบตามข้อมูลใน GB21551.3 โดยใช้สแตปฟิโลคอคคัส อัลบัส (Staphylococcus Albus) ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้นคือ 1*105 cfu/ลบ.ม. ****ได้รับการทดสอบสำหรับการกำจัดสายพันธุ์ไวรัส MS2 ที่ Intertek Institute ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา (ทดสอบเป็นเวลา 2 ชั่วโมงในห้องขนาด 11 ลูกบาศก์เมตร) ความเข้มข้นเริ่มต้นเท่ากับ 1.3*107 pfu/มล.)

        4. ทดสอบสำหรับสแตปฟิโลคอคคัส อัลบัสและไวรัส MS2 โดยมีสภาพอ้างอิงตาม ****