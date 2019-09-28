รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
AE2330/00
เพิ่มความสนุกในการอาบน้ำ
เพิ่มเสียงเพลงในการอาบน้ำด้วยวิทยุในห้องน้ำ AE2330/00 ของ Philips การออกแบบกันน้ำกระเซ็นทำให้สามารถใช้งานในห้องน้ำได้ สายสะพายสามารถถอดออกได้ทำให้แขวนเครื่องที่ฝักบัวได้สะดวกและง่ายดาย
FM/MW การจูนแบบดิจิตอล
กันน้ำกระเซ็น
นาฬิกา
ทำงานโดยใช้แบตเตอรี่
นาฬิกาในตัวทำให้ดูเวลาได้แม่นยำ เมื่อปิดวิทยุ นาฬิกาจะปรากฏขึ้นเพื่อความสะดวกในการใช้งาน
การออกแบบเป็นพิเศษของวิทยุให้ลงตัวพอดีกับส่วนของตามธรรมชาติของมือมนุษย์ และผิวสัมผัสด้านทั้งสองด้านเพื่อให้จับง่ายแม้มือเปียก ปุ่มวิทยุทำด้วยยาง กดปุ่มได้ง่าย ไม่ลื่น
สัญลักษณ์แสดงแบตเตอรี่อ่อนสว่างขึ้นเมื่อพลังงานต่ำ
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
3.0
จาก 5
2
ตรวจดู
KiwiGran
28/09/2019
New Zealand
A great little radio
I have had one of these radios in my shower for many years, so long I can't actually remember when I bought my first one. I work as a cleaner and bought a second one to carry around with me while I work. I use rechargeable batteries and they need to be recharged about once a month, because I use it for long periods of time. My only gripe is that there's a long aerial wire on the bottom and it's forever getting stuck in things and this time I ripped it right out and the sound isn't quite so good. I'm looking to buy another one which is why I'm sitting on this page now but it looks as though it's no longer available ;-(
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AE2330 Bathroom radio
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AE2330 Bathroom radio
Scrump
11/12/2015
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Poor design for 2015
The product was good the sound was good, the design was awful. The whole point of these is to time our showers. In 2015 the lowest count down time you could do on this was fifteen minutes, who in 2015 in Australia can afford to take that long a shower. The box implies you can set the count down timer, you can't it's preset by them to 15 min incrimints very misleading. I mean there is four ways to tune a station and no way to change the count down timer lower than 15 mins. Phillips please go back to the drawing board on this, give us the option for lower times like 2 or 3 minute count down. This item would sell through the roof.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AE2330 Bathroom radio
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AE2330 Bathroom radio