[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I think I might like ironing now. Crazy right? The Philips All-In-One ironing solution 6000 series does make it a breeze though. Pretty simple to put together, and it has wheels! It's fairly compact, so doesn't take up much space when not in use. The board's height and position are both adjustable, and as someone who experiences back pain, I find this feature to be extremely beneficial. There's no need to check and adjust iron settings as you would with a regular iron. If the material can be ironed, the All-In-One achieves a perfect result every time. Ive used it every day since receiving it, testing different materials. Just be careful with the print on t-shirts though - don't want it sticking! You're also able to activate different steam modes. The best thing about the All-In-One is the auto shut-off feature. I often can't remember if I've turned things off in the morning. At least this is one less thing I need to worry about! Definitely recommending this to everyone.