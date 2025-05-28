รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ใหม่
AIS6030/80
โต๊ะรองรีดในตัวปรับได้หลายองศา
เทคโนโลยี OptimalTEMP
ปุ่มใช้งานโดยใช้เท้า
2 ระดับไอน้ำ อัตราไอน้ำสูงสุด 45g/นาที
ยับยั้งแบคทีเรียได้สูงสุดถึง 99.9%*
โต๊ะรองรีดแบบหลายองศา สามารถปรับให้เข้ากับตำแหน่งต่างๆได้เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ตำแหน่งแนวนอนสำหรับรีดผ้าที่รีดยากที่สุด ตำแหน่งแนวตั้งสำหรับรีดไอน้ำบนเสื้อผ้าที่บอบบาง
แรงดันไอน้ำทรงพลัง สร้างอัตราไอน้ำสูงสุด 45g/นาที เพื่อกำจัดรอยยับที่ฝังแน่น และปลายแหลมของเตารีดช่วยให้รีดได้อย่างแม่นยำ รีดผ้าเรียบแม้รอยยับที่ยากที่สุดด้วยไอน้ำเพิ่มพิเศษ 150g/นาที
เทคโนโลยี OptimalTEMP ป้องกันการไหม้บนเนื้อผ้าที่รีดได้ ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถรีดได้ทุกอย่างตั้งแต่ยีนส์ไปจนถึงผ้าไหมโดยไม่มีปัญหาใดๆ
4.3
จาก 5
21
ตรวจดู
86%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
keke9
28/05/2025
Australia
Powerful and user-friendly
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips All-in-One Steamer helps quickly remove creases from garments in any positions along with adjustable multi-angles board. It's very convenient and space-saving, the wheels are super easy for moving around the house. Very fast heat-up and get the ironing done quickly and efficiently.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
Skender8
28/05/2025
Australia
Amazing, convenient, easy to use
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Because my slack pants and shirts are usually unironed and ironing takes too much time, I haven't worn them often. However, the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) has made keeping them wrinkle-free incredibly easy! I was amazed by how convenient and user-friendly the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) is. It heats up in just a few minutes, and the steam function is effective and simple to use. The built-in ironing board is a fantastic feature – no more bending over and straining my back. I wholeheartedly recommend the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) to everyone. It's also very reasonably priced and affordable, especially considering how often you'll likely use it and how long it's built to last.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
MELLY1988007
21/05/2025
Australia
Streamer
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This product may look big and bulky but you can still find it in such a small space. I love it. I have never been a fan of ironing. I thought streaming would work better for me time wise etc. But I did try a steamer before and felt like it wasn't working as well as ironing. Until I got this product. The added board makes such a difference and that water container on the bottom of the stand works so much better than having one attached. It just such a big container too. It had a cleaning system built into it too that gets put neatly away under the board parts its so compacted yet packs a lot of stuff into it. I love it its such a great product
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series
ทดสอบกับ E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans และเห็บไรบนผ้าฝ้าย โดยสถาบันภายนอกโดยใช้ไอน้ำเป็นเวลา 10 นาที
เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ Philips
เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ ตามการทดสอบการวางผลิตภัณฑ์กับผู้บริโภค ตุลาคม 2022
อัตราไอน้ำแบบ All-in-one ในโหมด MAX เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ Philips ในโหมด MAX