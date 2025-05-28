ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
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  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
  • ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก

ใหม่

โซลูชันอัจฉริยะแบบ All-in-OneAll-in-One 6000 Series

AIS6030/80

4.3
| (21) ตรวจดู | 86% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก
เตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำแบบยืนรีด Philips All-in-One 6000 Series คือโซลูชันอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยให้คุณดูดีอยู่เสมอ การผสมผสานแบบ 3-in-1 ของเตารีดแรงดันไอน้ำ และโต๊ะรองรีดช่วยให้คุณขจัดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ไม่ว่าจะวางในแนวตั้ง แนวนอน หรือแนวเอียง
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สารพัดประโยชน์ ทรงสมรรถนะ และสะดวกยิ่งขึ้น**

ระบบเดียว มีประสิทธิภาพ และไม่ยุ่งยาก

  • โต๊ะรองรีดในตัวปรับได้หลายองศา

  • เทคโนโลยี OptimalTEMP

  • ปุ่มใช้งานโดยใช้เท้า

  • 2 ระดับไอน้ำ อัตราไอน้ำสูงสุด 45g/นาที

  • ยับยั้งแบคทีเรียได้สูงสุดถึง 99.9%*

โต๊ะรองรีดแบบปรับได้หลายองศา

โต๊ะรองรีดแบบปรับได้หลายองศา

โต๊ะรองรีดแบบหลายองศา สามารถปรับให้เข้ากับตำแหน่งต่างๆได้เพื่อความสะดวกสบาย ตำแหน่งแนวนอนสำหรับรีดผ้าที่รีดยากที่สุด ตำแหน่งแนวตั้งสำหรับรีดไอน้ำบนเสื้อผ้าที่บอบบาง

แรงดันไอน้ำทรงพลังเพื่อลดรอยยับที่ยากได้อย่างง่ายดาย

แรงดันไอน้ำทรงพลังเพื่อลดรอยยับที่ยากได้อย่างง่ายดาย

แรงดันไอน้ำทรงพลัง สร้างอัตราไอน้ำสูงสุด 45g/นาที เพื่อกำจัดรอยยับที่ฝังแน่น และปลายแหลมของเตารีดช่วยให้รีดได้อย่างแม่นยำ รีดผ้าเรียบแม้รอยยับที่ยากที่สุดด้วยไอน้ำเพิ่มพิเศษ 150g/นาที

OptimalTEMP รับประกันว่าจะไม่เกิดรอยไหม้กับเนื้อผ้าที่สามารถรีดได้ทั้งหมด

OptimalTEMP รับประกันว่าจะไม่เกิดรอยไหม้กับเนื้อผ้าที่สามารถรีดได้ทั้งหมด

เทคโนโลยี OptimalTEMP ป้องกันการไหม้บนเนื้อผ้าที่รีดได้ ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถรีดได้ทุกอย่างตั้งแต่ยีนส์ไปจนถึงผ้าไหมโดยไม่มีปัญหาใดๆ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.3

จาก 5

21

ตรวจดู

86%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2

28/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Powerful and user-friendly

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips All-in-One Steamer helps quickly remove creases from garments in any positions along with adjustable multi-angles board. It's very convenient and space-saving, the wheels are super easy for moving around the house. Very fast heat-up and get the ironing done quickly and efficiently.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

28/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Amazing, convenient, easy to use

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Because my slack pants and shirts are usually unironed and ironing takes too much time, I haven't worn them often. However, the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) has made keeping them wrinkle-free incredibly easy! I was amazed by how convenient and user-friendly the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) is. It heats up in just a few minutes, and the steam function is effective and simple to use. The built-in ironing board is a fantastic feature – no more bending over and straining my back. I wholeheartedly recommend the Philips All in One Steamer (AIS6020/70) to everyone. It's also very reasonably priced and affordable, especially considering how often you'll likely use it and how long it's built to last.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

21/05/2025

Australia

Australia

Streamer

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This product may look big and bulky but you can still find it in such a small space. I love it. I have never been a fan of ironing. I thought streaming would work better for me time wise etc. But I did try a steamer before and felt like it wasn't working as well as ironing. Until I got this product. The added board makes such a difference and that water container on the bottom of the stand works so much better than having one attached. It just such a big container too. It had a cleaning system built into it too that gets put neatly away under the board parts its so compacted yet packs a lot of stuff into it. I love it its such a great product

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ All-in-One Ironing Solutions AIS6020 All-in-One 6000 Series

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. ทดสอบกับ E. coli, S. Aureus, C. Albicans และเห็บไรบนผ้าฝ้าย โดยสถาบันภายนอกโดยใช้ไอน้ำเป็นเวลา 10 นาที

  2. เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ Philips

  3. เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ ตามการทดสอบการวางผลิตภัณฑ์กับผู้บริโภค ตุลาคม 2022

  4. อัตราไอน้ำแบบ All-in-one ในโหมด MAX เมื่อเทียบกับเตารีดไอน้ำ Philips ในโหมด MAX