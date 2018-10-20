รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
AJ3121/12
เริ่มต้นวันใหม่ในแบบของคุณ !
วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips สุดสวยหรูนี้จะช่วยปลุกคุณให้ตื่นได้ทันเวลา มีวิทยุ AM/FM ในตัวที่ให้คุณสามารถเลือกว่าจะให้ปลุกด้วยเสียงเพลงจากสถานีโปรดหรือ Buzzer
ต้อนรับเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเพลงจากสถานีที่คุณชื่นชอบหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เพียงตั้งให้วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips ปลุกคุณด้วยสถานีที่คุณเปิดฟังล่าสุดหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เมื่อถึงเวลาที่ตั้งค่าไว้ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips จะเปิดสถานีวิทยุนั้นหรือเปิดเสียง buzzer โดยอัตโนมัติ
คุณสามารถตั้งค่าเวลาและการปลุกเตือนได้อย่างง่ายดายอย่างที่คุณตอ้งการ ไม่จำเป็นต้องอ่านคู่มือการใช้งานอย่างย่อหรือคำแนะนำสำหรับการใช้งาน เพียงแค่คุณดูที่ปุ่มซิลค์สกรีนบนวิทยุนาฬิกาหากต้องการตั้งค่าเวลาและการปลุกเตือน
ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องช่วยให้คุณสามารถกำหนดระยะเวลาที่ต้องการฟังเพลงหรือรายการจากสถานีวิทยุที่คุณชื่นชอบก่อนที่คุณจะหลับไป คุณเพียงแค่ตั้งเวลา (สูงสุดถึง 1 ชั่วโมง) แล้วเลือกแผ่นซีดีหรือสถานีวิทยุที่ต้องการฟังแล้วเพลิดเพลินจนกระทั่งหลับไปได้ เครื่องจะยังคงเปิดอยู่จนกว่าจะถึงกำหนดเวลาที่ตั้งไว้แล้วปิดสวิตช์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อเข้าสู่โหมดสแตนด์บายที่เงียบเสียงและประหยัดพลังงาน ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องจะช่วยให้คุณหลับไปกับเสียงเพลงที่ชื่นชอบโดยไม่ต้องนับแกะจนกว่าจะหลับหรือกังวลเกี่ยวกับการสิ้นเปลืองไฟฟ้าแต่อย่างใด
3.3
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
Edy752
20/10/2018
Singapore
Best Radio Clock
Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio
Davidsr22
21/02/2015
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Good clock radio alarm
I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio
Squidge
24/04/2014
Australia
Looks nice, but rubbish!
We finally found a simple alarm clock - no dock, no unnecessary fancy features. Unfortunately, the first one we bought, one of the LEDs did not work, so we returned it. Replaced it with another one from another store (because the initial store had sold out). Unfortunately, this one didn't keep time. you could set it (and we followed instructions to the letter - several times) but it just stayed on the time you set. We were VERY disappointed. Will return the second one and go for another brand. Someone needs to up their quality control.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio