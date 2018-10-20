ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

วิทยุนาฬิกา

AJ3121/12

3.3

| (3) ตรวจดู

เริ่มต้นวันใหม่ในแบบของคุณ !

วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips สุดสวยหรูนี้จะช่วยปลุกคุณให้ตื่นได้ทันเวลา มีวิทยุ AM/FM ในตัวที่ให้คุณสามารถเลือกว่าจะให้ปลุกด้วยเสียงเพลงจากสถานีโปรดหรือ Buzzer

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ปลุกด้วยเสียงจากรายการวิทยุหรือ Buzzer

เริ่มต้นวันใหม่ในแบบของคุณ !

ปลุกเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเสียงจากวิทยุรายการโปรดหรือเสียงปลุก Buzzer

ปลุกเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเสียงจากวิทยุรายการโปรดหรือเสียงปลุก Buzzer

ต้อนรับเช้าวันใหม่ด้วยเพลงจากสถานีที่คุณชื่นชอบหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เพียงตั้งให้วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips ปลุกคุณด้วยสถานีที่คุณเปิดฟังล่าสุดหรือด้วยเสียง buzzer เมื่อถึงเวลาที่ตั้งค่าไว้ วิทยุนาฬิกา Philips จะเปิดสถานีวิทยุนั้นหรือเปิดเสียง buzzer โดยอัตโนมัติ

ตั้งค่านาฬิกาและการปลุกเตือนได้ง่ายโดยไม่ต้องอ่านคำแนะนำ

คุณสามารถตั้งค่าเวลาและการปลุกเตือนได้อย่างง่ายดายอย่างที่คุณตอ้งการ ไม่จำเป็นต้องอ่านคู่มือการใช้งานอย่างย่อหรือคำแนะนำสำหรับการใช้งาน เพียงแค่คุณดูที่ปุ่มซิลค์สกรีนบนวิทยุนาฬิกาหากต้องการตั้งค่าเวลาและการปลุกเตือน

ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องช่วยให้คุณหลับไปกับเสียงเพลงโปรด

ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องช่วยให้คุณหลับไปกับเสียงเพลงโปรด

ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องช่วยให้คุณสามารถกำหนดระยะเวลาที่ต้องการฟังเพลงหรือรายการจากสถานีวิทยุที่คุณชื่นชอบก่อนที่คุณจะหลับไป คุณเพียงแค่ตั้งเวลา (สูงสุดถึง 1 ชั่วโมง) แล้วเลือกแผ่นซีดีหรือสถานีวิทยุที่ต้องการฟังแล้วเพลิดเพลินจนกระทั่งหลับไปได้ เครื่องจะยังคงเปิดอยู่จนกว่าจะถึงกำหนดเวลาที่ตั้งไว้แล้วปิดสวิตช์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อเข้าสู่โหมดสแตนด์บายที่เงียบเสียงและประหยัดพลังงาน ระบบตั้งเวลาปิดเครื่องจะช่วยให้คุณหลับไปกับเสียงเพลงที่ชื่นชอบโดยไม่ต้องนับแกะจนกว่าจะหลับหรือกังวลเกี่ยวกับการสิ้นเปลืองไฟฟ้าแต่อย่างใด

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.3

จาก 5

3

ตรวจดู

3
2

20/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Best Radio Clock

Best radio clock ever. Using for 10 years, no problems at all. After disassembly and cleaning ready for next 10 years. It's like Mercedes G class, only PHILIPS.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

21/02/2015

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Good clock radio alarm

I have had this clock radio for several years. It was inexpensive, keeps good time and has good radio reception. I find it easy to use. If I was to suggest improvements, they would be a dimmer for the display panel or even the ability to switch it off overnight and that it run cooler. Overall, I've been very happy with it.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

24/04/2014

Australia

Australia

Looks nice, but rubbish!

We finally found a simple alarm clock - no dock, no unnecessary fancy features. Unfortunately, the first one we bought, one of the LEDs did not work, so we returned it. Replaced it with another one from another store (because the initial store had sold out). Unfortunately, this one didn't keep time. you could set it (and we followed instructions to the letter - several times) but it just stayed on the time you set. We were VERY disappointed. Will return the second one and go for another brand. Someone needs to up their quality control.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AJ3121 Clock Radio

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี