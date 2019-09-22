รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
AS111/98
ปลดปล่อยเสียงเพลงของคุณและชาร์จโทรศัพท์ Android ของคุณ
รับรู้ถึงคุณภาพเสียงเหนือชั้นเมื่อลำโพงเชื่อมต่อทำงาน ชาร์จโทรศัพท์ Android ของคุณ และซิงโครไนซ์อัตโนมัติระหว่างนาฬิกากับอุปกรณ์ของคุณ Songbird มาพร้อมผลิตภัณฑ์เพื่อให้คุณสามารถซิงค์เพลงระหว่างโทรศัพท์และ PC ของคุณ และมีแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเพื่อฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่มากขึ้น
สำหรับ Android
แอปพลิเคชัน Philips DockStudio ที่ใช้งานได้ฟรี เพิ่มคุณสมบัติโดดเด่นมากมายให้กับลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของคุณ คุณสามารถฟังรายการจากสถานีวิทยุบนอินเตอร์เน็ตนับพันแห่งทั่วโลก เบราส์เพลงจากคอลเลคชันและแบ่งปันเพลงที่คุณกำลังฟังกับเพื่อนๆ ทาง Facebook หรือรูปของศิลปินบน Flickr แอปพลิเคชันนี้มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเพลง Songbird ที่ให้คุณค้นหา เล่น และซิงค์สื่อระหว่าง PC และอุปกรณ์ Android ได้อย่างไร้การสะดุด ในโหมดนาฬิกาคุณยังสามารถตั้งค่าเสียงปลุกได้เองด้วยเพลงต่างๆ พร้อมเช็ครายงานสภาพอากาศล่าสุดได้อีกด้วย สามารถดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชันนี้ได้โดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่ายใดๆ จาก Google Play
3.3
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
Lilburt
22/09/2019
New Zealand
Good device but...
I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ozhog
09/09/2017
Australia
Philips realise people use Android
Philips obviously realised that not everybody uses Apple. This was the first Android radio I found and will probably last me a long time.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
조아조아
04/11/2013
한국
업데이트등 사후관리 엉망임.
안드로아드용 도킹스피커를 찾다가 구입했는데 처음에는 디자인도 괜찮고 좋았는데 사용할수록 너무 불편함 앱 업데이트도 안되고 자꾸 블루투스도 꺼지고.. 암튼 추천안함
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커