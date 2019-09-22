ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ลำโพงเชื่อมต่อพร้อม Bluetooth®

AS111/98

3.3

| (3) ตรวจดู

ปลดปล่อยเสียงเพลงของคุณและชาร์จโทรศัพท์ Android ของคุณ

รับรู้ถึงคุณภาพเสียงเหนือชั้นเมื่อลำโพงเชื่อมต่อทำงาน ชาร์จโทรศัพท์ Android ของคุณ และซิงโครไนซ์อัตโนมัติระหว่างนาฬิกากับอุปกรณ์ของคุณ Songbird มาพร้อมผลิตภัณฑ์เพื่อให้คุณสามารถซิงค์เพลงระหว่างโทรศัพท์และ PC ของคุณ และมีแอปพลิเคชันฟรีเพื่อฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่มากขึ้น

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลง

ปลดปล่อยเสียงเพลงของคุณและชาร์จโทรศัพท์ Android ของคุณ

  • สำหรับ Android

ดีไซน์สวยงามและกะทัดรัดเพื่อให้วางบนโต๊ะข้างเตียงได้อย่างพอดี

เทคโนโลยี Shielding บล็อคสัญญาณรบกวนจากโทรศัพท์มือถือ

ค้นหา, แบ่งปันเพลงและคุณสมบัติอื่นๆ ด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน DockStudio

ค้นหา, แบ่งปันเพลงและคุณสมบัติอื่นๆ ด้วยแอปพลิเคชัน DockStudio

แอปพลิเคชัน Philips DockStudio ที่ใช้งานได้ฟรี เพิ่มคุณสมบัติโดดเด่นมากมายให้กับลำโพงเชื่อมต่อของคุณ คุณสามารถฟังรายการจากสถานีวิทยุบนอินเตอร์เน็ตนับพันแห่งทั่วโลก เบราส์เพลงจากคอลเลคชันและแบ่งปันเพลงที่คุณกำลังฟังกับเพื่อนๆ ทาง Facebook หรือรูปของศิลปินบน Flickr แอปพลิเคชันนี้มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเพลง Songbird ที่ให้คุณค้นหา เล่น และซิงค์สื่อระหว่าง PC และอุปกรณ์ Android ได้อย่างไร้การสะดุด ในโหมดนาฬิกาคุณยังสามารถตั้งค่าเสียงปลุกได้เองด้วยเพลงต่างๆ พร้อมเช็ครายงานสภาพอากาศล่าสุดได้อีกด้วย สามารถดาวน์โหลดแอปพลิเคชันนี้ได้โดยไม่เสียค่าใช้จ่ายใดๆ จาก Google Play

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.3

จาก 5

3

ตรวจดู

5
3
1

22/09/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Good device but...

I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

09/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Philips realise people use Android

Philips obviously realised that not everybody uses Apple. This was the first Android radio I found and will probably last me a long time.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

04/11/2013

한국

한국

업데이트등 사후관리 엉망임.

안드로아드용 도킹스피커를 찾다가 구입했는데 처음에는 디자인도 괜찮고 좋았는데 사용할수록 너무 불편함 앱 업데이트도 안되고 자꾸 블루투스도 꺼지고.. 암튼 추천안함

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี