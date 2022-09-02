Hi, Thank you for writing your review, your feedback is always appreciated. We're sorry to hear that you experienced leaking issues with your hydration bottle, we can imagine this must be quite inconvenient for you. We recommend you reach out to us through any of the social media channels mentioned below, so we can connect you to our dedicated team! If you have any further questions, please also get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website www.philips.com/support. One of our colleagues will be happy to help you further! Hope to speak Kind regards,