ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

GoZero Active hydrationขวดบีบที่มีแผ่นกรอง Fitness

AWP2712RDR/79

1

| (2) ตรวจดู

2 รางวัล

จำหน่ายในรุ่น

สีเทาเข้ม
สีเทาเข้ม
สีแดงปะการัง
สีแดงปะการัง
สีแดงปะการัง
สีแดงปะการัง

สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ สดชื่น พร้อมลุย

แผ่นกรอง GoZero Fitness ขจัดคลอรีนได้ถึง 99% และช่วยปรับปรุงรสชาติของน้ำประปา โดยที่น้ำยังไหลได้อย่างเต็มที่ไม่ติดขัด

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดับกระหายด้วยน้ำดื่มรสชาติดี

สะอาดบริสุทธิ์ สดชื่น พร้อมลุย

  • 20 ออนซ์/590 มล.

  • กรองได้ทันที

  • LDPE ปลอดสาร BPA

  • สีแดงปะการัง

กันฝุ่น

กันฝุ่น

ขวดมาพร้อมกับฝาครอบกันฝุ่น เพื่อให้ส่วนที่สัมผัสกับปากสะอาดอยู่เสมอ

ป้องกันการรั่วซึม

ป้องกันการรั่วซึม

การออกแบบป้องกันการรั่วซึมช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำจะไม่หกในกระเป๋าของคุณ

ชิ้นส่วนใช้กับเครื่องล้างจานได้

ชิ้นส่วนใช้กับเครื่องล้างจานได้

อุปกรณ์ทุกชิ้นสามารถทำความสะอาดด้วยเครื่องล้างจานได้ (สูงสุด 50 องศาเซลเซียส) ยกเว้นแผ่นกรอง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • รูปภาพของ AWARD-3112060
  • รูปภาพของ AWARD-1679673

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

1.0

จาก 5

2

ตรวจดู

5
4
3
2

02/09/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Water leak

When I first use the bottle, there was a small leak and I thought maybe I didn't close it tightly or I overfilled the bottle. Subsequently, regardless of how I tried to close and not to overfill the bottle, there was still small leak. After using for 1 week, the leakage became worse! My tee-shirt was all wet so badly that as if I poured a cup of water onto myself. I regretted buying this bottle. Worst! I bought 2 bottles as I thought I can trust this product when it claimed to win Design Award 2021.

ข้อดี

Nil

ข้อเสีย

Bad deisgn. Water leaked each time I squeezed it.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle

วันที่ใช้ 2022-08-02

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2722LIR Hydration bottle

วันที่ใช้ 2022-08-02

13/06/2023

Australia

Australia

Terrible rubber flavoured water!!

Bought the GoZero with Active filter for work trips so I can have filtered tap water anywhere but I the water tastes disgusting, like an old tyre rubber flavour! Have washed the bottle many times and still the water tastes terrible. Why buy a water filter when the bottle makes the water taste horrible! I have a Brita water filter jug and it makes tap water taste great! Phillps, how could you get this so wrong? What a waste of money.

ข้อดี

Nothing.

ข้อเสีย

Can't drink the awful flavoured water

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter

วันที่ใช้ 2023-05-12

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GoZero AWP2712BLR Active bottle with Fitness filter

วันที่ใช้ 2023-05-12

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. จากผลการทดสอบโดยองค์กรทดสอบและรับรองระดับนานาชาติ SGS ภายใต้สภาวะของห้องปฏิบัติการ