ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
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  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
  • ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?

ใหม่

Baristinaเครื่องชงเอสเพรสโซ่

BAR300/60

4.7
| (21) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?
เทเมล็ดกาแฟที่คุณชื่นชอบ เลื่อนที่จับ แล้วเพลิดเพลินกับเอสเปรสโซ่สุดพิเศษ Baristina บดเมล็ดกาแฟอัตโนมัติเพื่อกลิ่นหอมสดใหม่สุดๆ บดอัดลงพอร์ตาฟิลเตอร์อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ และชงด้วยแรงดันระดับมืออาชีพ ง่ายเพียงเท่านี้
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ลองดู Baristina สิ

ชอบเอสเพรสโซ่แท้ แต่เบื่อความยุ่งยาก?

  • เมล็ดกาแฟบดสดให้กลิ่นหอมและรสชาติกาแฟที่ยอดเยี่ยม

  • เพียงเลื่อนด้ามจับ Baristina จะบด อัด และชงกาแฟให้คุณโดยอัตโนมัติ

  • ถอดพอร์ตาฟิลเตอร์ ล้างน้ำ เท่านี้ก็เสร็จแล้ว

  • กะทัดรัดพอดีกับเคาน์เตอร์ครัวทุกขนาด แต่ทรงพลังพอสำหรับกาแฟสไตล์บาริสต้า

  • ปั๊มแรงดัน 16 บาร์ ดึงรสชาติเต็มรูปแบบจากเมล็ดกาแฟสำหรับเอสเพรสโซ่ของคุณ

เมล็ดกาแฟสดใหม่ดีที่สุด

เมล็ดกาแฟสดใหม่ดีที่สุด

เมล็ดกาแฟบดสดใหม่มอบกลิ่นหอมและรสชาติกาแฟที่ยอดเยี่ยมที่สุด การบดเมล็ดกาแฟก่อนชงทันทีเปลี่ยนกาแฟแก้วประจำวันของคุณให้กลายเป็นสิ่งพิเศษ นี่คือความแตกต่างระหว่างกาแฟธรรมดากับกาแฟที่ดีจริงๆ

เลื่อน ชง เพลิดเพลิน

เลื่อน ชง เพลิดเพลิน

แค่เลื่อนที่จับ Baristina บด บดอัด และชงกาแฟให้คุณโดยอัตโนมัติ ไม่ต้องใช้ทักษะบาริสต้า ทุกอย่างดูแลให้หมดแล้ว คุณแค่นั่งพักผ่อนและเพลิดเพลินกับเอสเปรสโซ่หรือลุงโก้

ทำความสะอาดง่าย ไม่ยุ่งยาก

ทำความสะอาดง่าย ไม่ยุ่งยาก

ถอดพอร์ตาฟิลเตอร์ ล้างน้ำ เท่านี้ Baristina ทำให้การทำความสะอาดรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย ไม่มีขั้นตอนซับซ้อน ออกแบบมาเพื่อความเรียบง่ายและสะดวกสบาย

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.7

จาก 5

21

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

3
2
1

17/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Cafe coffee at home (what a lifesaver!)

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! For years I’ve had a large bulky mainstream at home coffee machine and this little machine has changed my life! Well, my morning routine at least! It has cut my coffee making time down to as little as 3 minutes. All I do is watch it do its magic! It’s so compact, easy to use and the coffee it produces is the best I’ve ever had, every time!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

10/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Ready, set, go

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found my Philips baristina very easy to use. I'm that person who loves her coffee at the click of a button and this machine does just that. You put the coffee beans and it does everything for you. It's not very noisy as well which I love. Also when the coffee is being dispensed, it's very gentle and there is no spillage. The design of the machine is really stylish and compact, and very easy to clean as well.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

07/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Philips Baristina Espresso machine

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We love this espresso machine! Talk about making it sooooo easy to make a coffee requiring no effort to pack the coffee. You only need to pour in the coffee beans at the top, it does the grinding for you and then packs it and out pours a delish espresso with the option to make it short or long and selecting to make it stronger. One thing I noticed is that it doesn’t have little grip pads underneath so kept sliding around so that’s why we had to put a tea towel underneath it. Would highly recommend this for someone who wants to make coffee on the go with the benefit of freshly ground coffee.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิด

  1. ฉลากพลังงาน A+ ตามมาตรฐานประสิทธิภาพพลังงานของสวิตเซอร์แลนด์

  2. ไม่รวมชิ้นส่วนที่สัมผัสกับน้ำและกาแฟ