รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
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เมล็ดกาแฟบดสดให้กลิ่นหอมและรสชาติกาแฟที่ยอดเยี่ยม
เพียงเลื่อนด้ามจับ Baristina จะบด อัด และชงกาแฟให้คุณโดยอัตโนมัติ
ถอดพอร์ตาฟิลเตอร์ ล้างน้ำ เท่านี้ก็เสร็จแล้ว
กะทัดรัดพอดีกับเคาน์เตอร์ครัวทุกขนาด แต่ทรงพลังพอสำหรับกาแฟสไตล์บาริสต้า
ปั๊มแรงดัน 16 บาร์ ดึงรสชาติเต็มรูปแบบจากเมล็ดกาแฟสำหรับเอสเพรสโซ่ของคุณ
เมล็ดกาแฟบดสดใหม่มอบกลิ่นหอมและรสชาติกาแฟที่ยอดเยี่ยมที่สุด การบดเมล็ดกาแฟก่อนชงทันทีเปลี่ยนกาแฟแก้วประจำวันของคุณให้กลายเป็นสิ่งพิเศษ นี่คือความแตกต่างระหว่างกาแฟธรรมดากับกาแฟที่ดีจริงๆ
แค่เลื่อนที่จับ Baristina บด บดอัด และชงกาแฟให้คุณโดยอัตโนมัติ ไม่ต้องใช้ทักษะบาริสต้า ทุกอย่างดูแลให้หมดแล้ว คุณแค่นั่งพักผ่อนและเพลิดเพลินกับเอสเปรสโซ่หรือลุงโก้
ถอดพอร์ตาฟิลเตอร์ ล้างน้ำ เท่านี้ Baristina ทำให้การทำความสะอาดรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย ไม่มีขั้นตอนซับซ้อน ออกแบบมาเพื่อความเรียบง่ายและสะดวกสบาย
4.7
จาก 5
21
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Coffeegirl978
17/05/2026
Australia
Cafe coffee at home (what a lifesaver!)
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! For years I’ve had a large bulky mainstream at home coffee machine and this little machine has changed my life! Well, my morning routine at least! It has cut my coffee making time down to as little as 3 minutes. All I do is watch it do its magic! It’s so compact, easy to use and the coffee it produces is the best I’ve ever had, every time!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Mel129
10/05/2026
Australia
Ready, set, go
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found my Philips baristina very easy to use. I'm that person who loves her coffee at the click of a button and this machine does just that. You put the coffee beans and it does everything for you. It's not very noisy as well which I love. Also when the coffee is being dispensed, it's very gentle and there is no spillage. The design of the machine is really stylish and compact, and very easy to clean as well.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Tonia9
07/05/2026
Australia
Philips Baristina Espresso machine
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We love this espresso machine! Talk about making it sooooo easy to make a coffee requiring no effort to pack the coffee. You only need to pour in the coffee beans at the top, it does the grinding for you and then packs it and out pours a delish espresso with the option to make it short or long and selecting to make it stronger. One thing I noticed is that it doesn’t have little grip pads underneath so kept sliding around so that’s why we had to put a tea towel underneath it. Would highly recommend this for someone who wants to make coffee on the go with the benefit of freshly ground coffee.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
ฉลากพลังงาน A+ ตามมาตรฐานประสิทธิภาพพลังงานของสวิตเซอร์แลนด์
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