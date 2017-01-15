รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
CED1800BT/98
สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงการแสดงดนตรีสดด้วยวิดีโอในรถยนต์
Philips CED1800BT มีจอแสดงผลสีสมบูรณ์แบบขนาด 6.2" สำหรับเล่นวิดีโอและภาพนิ่งเพื่อมอบขีดสุดของความบันเทิงในรถยนต์ คุณยังเพลิดเพลินกับการชมภาพยนตร์และการฟังเพลงได้จากหลายแหล่งโดยไม่ขาดการโทรด้วยตัวรับสัญญาณ Bluetooth® ที่ติดตั้งในเครื่อง
หน้าจอสัมผัส 15.7 ซม. (6.2")
Bluetooth
นวัตกรรมเทคโนโลยี Music Zone ของ Philips ให้คนขับและผู้โดยสารเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงที่มีมิติสดใสมากขึ้นตามถ่ายทอดเจตนารมณ์ของศิลปิน ผู้ใช้สามารถเปลี่ยนโซนการฟังเพลงจากคนขับไปที่ผู้โดยสารและกลับมาที่คนขับอีกครั้งเพื่อให้ได้จุดรวมเสียงที่ดีที่สุดในรถของคุณ ปุ่มควบคุมโซนที่กำหนดเฉพาะให้การตั้งค่าโซนล่วงหน้าสามตำแหน่ง ได้แก่ ด้านซ้าย ด้านขวา และด้านหน้า (และทั้งหมด) เพื่อให้สามารถปรับให้เข้ากับความต้องการในการรับฟังได้อย่างง่ายดายและเต็มพลัง ไม่ว่าจะรับฟังคนเดียวหรือกับผู้โดยสารของคุณ
ดีไซน์โครงเครื่อง Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN
3.4
จาก 5
8
ตรวจดู
pauly67
15/01/2017
Malaysia
Easy to use and great quality
i love it and will be taking it with me to my next car lol
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system
Sbuda
20/01/2015
Malaysia
Clear sound quality
i like the clear sound quality, but my subwoofer level only adjusts to 12db instead of 14db as specified on the user manual. I only decided to install the device in December 2014
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system
Badger
25/10/2014
Malaysia
Overall, excellent value for money.
I have to admit I was initially a little sceptical regarding this product as I'm a believer in the old adage 'you only get what you pay for.' The fact it was a Philips was the only reason I considered it. It was a leap of faith as it's only available in Aust. on line, so I never had the opportunity try before you buy. After a couple of weeks of testing I must admit I'm impressed, for a budget unit it's very good. Its functionality is in the most part intuitive and what isn't is easily worked out with a little experimentation. The touch screen works well and has a good quality picture. The audio, with a decent set of speakers is better than most units I've heard with similar power outputs. The big surprise though was the GPS system, it's maps are relatively up to date and it's very comprehensively programed with POI, speed limit warnings etc. The next cheapest similar named brand unit I looked at was over four times the price. I however can't comment on the reliability, but what I can say is I've never had a problem with Philips electronics in the past. Over all I'd rate this unit as excellent value for money.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system