ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า

ยกเลิกการผลิต

ระบบวิดีโอในรถยนต์

CED1800BT/98

3.4

| (8) ตรวจดู

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงการแสดงดนตรีสดด้วยวิดีโอในรถยนต์

Philips CED1800BT มีจอแสดงผลสีสมบูรณ์แบบขนาด 6.2" สำหรับเล่นวิดีโอและภาพนิ่งเพื่อมอบขีดสุดของความบันเทิงในรถยนต์ คุณยังเพลิดเพลินกับการชมภาพยนตร์และการฟังเพลงได้จากหลายแหล่งโดยไม่ขาดการโทรด้วยตัวรับสัญญาณ Bluetooth® ที่ติดตั้งในเครื่อง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลง

สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงการแสดงดนตรีสดด้วยวิดีโอในรถยนต์

  • หน้าจอสัมผัส 15.7 ซม. (6.2")

  • Bluetooth

Music Zone สำหรับการปรับจุดรับฟังให้เหมาะสม

Music Zone สำหรับการปรับจุดรับฟังให้เหมาะสม

นวัตกรรมเทคโนโลยี Music Zone ของ Philips ให้คนขับและผู้โดยสารเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงที่มีมิติสดใสมากขึ้นตามถ่ายทอดเจตนารมณ์ของศิลปิน ผู้ใช้สามารถเปลี่ยนโซนการฟังเพลงจากคนขับไปที่ผู้โดยสารและกลับมาที่คนขับอีกครั้งเพื่อให้ได้จุดรวมเสียงที่ดีที่สุดในรถของคุณ ปุ่มควบคุมโซนที่กำหนดเฉพาะให้การตั้งค่าโซนล่วงหน้าสามตำแหน่ง ได้แก่ ด้านซ้าย ด้านขวา และด้านหน้า (และทั้งหมด) เพื่อให้สามารถปรับให้เข้ากับความต้องการในการรับฟังได้อย่างง่ายดายและเต็มพลัง ไม่ว่าจะรับฟังคนเดียวหรือกับผู้โดยสารของคุณ

ระบบป้องกันการสะดุดระดับสูงเพื่อความเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงได้อย่างราบลื่น

ดีไซน์โครงเครื่อง Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN

ดีไซน์โครงเครื่อง Perfect-fit 2.0 DIN

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.4

จาก 5

8

ตรวจดู

4

15/01/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use and great quality

i love it and will be taking it with me to my next car lol

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

20/01/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

Clear sound quality

i like the clear sound quality, but my subwoofer level only adjusts to 12db instead of 14db as specified on the user manual. I only decided to install the device in December 2014

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

25/10/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Overall, excellent value for money.

I have to admit I was initially a little sceptical regarding this product as I'm a believer in the old adage 'you only get what you pay for.' The fact it was a Philips was the only reason I considered it. It was a leap of faith as it's only available in Aust. on line, so I never had the opportunity try before you buy. After a couple of weeks of testing I must admit I'm impressed, for a budget unit it's very good. Its functionality is in the most part intuitive and what isn't is easily worked out with a little experimentation. The touch screen works well and has a good quality picture. The audio, with a decent set of speakers is better than most units I've heard with similar power outputs. The big surprise though was the GPS system, it's maps are relatively up to date and it's very comprehensively programed with POI, speed limit warnings etc. The next cheapest similar named brand unit I looked at was over four times the price. I however can't comment on the reliability, but what I can say is I've never had a problem with Philips electronics in the past. Over all I'd rate this unit as excellent value for money.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ CED1800BT Car audio video system

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี