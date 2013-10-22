รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
DTD3190/98
ผ่อนคลายไปกับบทเพลงและภาพยนตร์ได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม
เติมความสดใสให้กับเสียงเพลงและภาพยนตร์ด้วย Philips DVD Micro Music System สามารถสตรีมเพลงไร้สายผ่าน Bluetooth และปลดปล่อยเสียงดนตรีที่มีรายละเอียด พร้อมเทคโนโลยี wOOx มอบเสียงเบสอันทรงพลัง
Bluetooth®
พร้อมหัวเสียบ Lightning
DVD, DivX HDMI ARC
Bass Radiator สูงสุด 150W
ด้วยคุณสมบัติการถ่ายโอนไฟล์สมบูรณ์แบบ คุณจึงเพลิดเพลินกับการฟังเพลงดิจิตอลได้มากขึ้นผ่าน USB Direct ในตัวได้ง่ายดาย
วิทยุ FM ระบบดิจิตอลช่วยเพิ่มตัวเลือกให้คอลเลคชันเพลงของคุณบนเครื่องเสียง Philips เพียงจูนเลือกสถานีที่คุณต้องการตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า แล้วกดปุ่ม Preset ค้างไว้เพื่อบันทึกคลื่นความถี่ เมื่อตั้งสถานีล่วงหน้าแล้ว คุณจะสามารถเลือกฟังสถานีโปรดของคุณได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาจูนหาความถี่ในแต่ละครั้ง
3.0
จาก 5
5
ตรวจดู
Guru30
22/10/2013
Singapore
Nice Product with great features
I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Wozza66
31/10/2017
Australia
Nice system
This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system
audioman
28/09/2015
Australia
great allrounder with a reasonable price tag
very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system