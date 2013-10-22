very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.