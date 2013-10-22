ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านหน้า
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่

ยกเลิกการผลิต

DVD Micro Music System

DTD3190/98

3

| (5) ตรวจดู

ผ่อนคลายไปกับบทเพลงและภาพยนตร์ได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม

เติมความสดใสให้กับเสียงเพลงและภาพยนตร์ด้วย Philips DVD Micro Music System สามารถสตรีมเพลงไร้สายผ่าน Bluetooth และปลดปล่อยเสียงดนตรีที่มีรายละเอียด พร้อมเทคโนโลยี wOOx มอบเสียงเบสอันทรงพลัง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลง

ผ่อนคลายไปกับบทเพลงและภาพยนตร์ได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยม

  • Bluetooth®

  • พร้อมหัวเสียบ Lightning

  • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC

  • Bass Radiator สูงสุด 150W

USB Direct สำหรับเล่นเพลง MP3 ได้ง่าย

USB Direct สำหรับเล่นเพลง MP3 ได้ง่าย

ด้วยคุณสมบัติการถ่ายโอนไฟล์สมบูรณ์แบบ คุณจึงเพลิดเพลินกับการฟังเพลงดิจิตอลได้มากขึ้นผ่าน USB Direct ในตัวได้ง่ายดาย

สนุกกับการร้องเพลงคาราโอเกะที่บ้านได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

สนุกกับการร้องเพลงคาราโอเกะที่บ้านได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

ตั้งสถานีวิทยุ FM ระบบดิจิตอลล่วงหน้าได้ถึง 20 สถานี

ตั้งสถานีวิทยุ FM ระบบดิจิตอลล่วงหน้าได้ถึง 20 สถานี

วิทยุ FM ระบบดิจิตอลช่วยเพิ่มตัวเลือกให้คอลเลคชันเพลงของคุณบนเครื่องเสียง Philips เพียงจูนเลือกสถานีที่คุณต้องการตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า แล้วกดปุ่ม Preset ค้างไว้เพื่อบันทึกคลื่นความถี่ เมื่อตั้งสถานีล่วงหน้าแล้ว คุณจะสามารถเลือกฟังสถานีโปรดของคุณได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาจูนหาความถี่ในแต่ละครั้ง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.0

จาก 5

5

ตรวจดู

3
2

22/10/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Nice Product with great features

I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

31/10/2017

Australia

Australia

Nice system

This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

28/09/2015

Australia

Australia

great allrounder with a reasonable price tag

very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ DTD3190 DVD micro music system

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี