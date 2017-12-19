I really needed a new vacuum cleaner so I went to the store. The price was very low. I have a small apartment so I didn’t need a huge vacuum cleaner and this one was pretty small. I also like the bagless design and reusable filter. The best thing is that it is very powerful! I was worried it would be weak because of the small size but it is very powerful. I have a large rug in my apartment and the suction was so strong that I had to push very hard when vacuuming because of the power. The rug is now free of debris and looks great. Good price. Good power. Small Size. No bag. Reusable filter. I’m very pleased with my new vacuum cleaner