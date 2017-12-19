รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
1400 วัตต์
PowerCyclone 3
อุปกรณ์เสริม 3 ชิ้น
ด้วยเทคโนโลยี PowerCyclone ที่ทำให้การทำความสะอาดของคุณมีประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดโดยมีขั้นตอน 3 ขั้นตอน: 1) PowerCyclone จะดูดอากาศเข้าไปด้วยความเร็วสูง ด้วยช่องระบายลมที่ตรงยาวและถูกออกแบบให้อากาศลื่นไหลง่าย 2) อากาศที่ไหลเป็นเส้นโค้งจะส่งผลให้อากาศไหลขึ้นไปด้านบนในช่องหมุนเวียนอากาศ 3) ที่ส่วนบนของระบบหมุนเวียนอากาศ ใบพัดตรงช่องลมออกจะแยกฝุ่นละอองออกจากอากาศ
หัวดูดซอกซอนเพื่อช่วยคุณทำความสะอาดเฟอร์นิเจอร์
แผ่นกรองแบบโฟมที่ล้างได้มีประสิทธิภาพการใช้งานยาวนาน
3.7
จาก 5
9
ตรวจดู
83%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Helmz
19/12/2017
Singapore
This product has great features
The brialliant idea is no deattacheable parts at the back eg. dust filters. Unlike other brands the dettachable filter cover at the back always fall off due to the strong suction. This model won't have that problem as the back has no dettacheable covers. Excellent design Philips!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Irfaan76
10/08/2018
Singapore
Vacuum cleaner
The product was had great performance and easy for storage .
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Sumit
26/03/2018
Singapore
Good product
Good product easy to use. However a bit difficult to clean. Bagless design is good. The fittings are not that great. Keep on coming out.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ FC8085/61 Bagless vacuum cleaner