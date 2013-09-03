Hello Thank you for reaching out to us. We are sorry to hear that you had an issue with Steam iron. To prevent leaking we would like to give you some trouble shooting tips. The link for the same is given below: http://bit.ly/18VeFmB If the problem still persists please feel free to contact the Consumer Care team on 1800 880 180 or you can also send us an email. The link for the same is given below: http://bit.ly/16Hh6DC Thanks.