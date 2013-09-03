รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
GC1490/02
เตารีดประสิทธิภาพสูงรุ่นนี้ร้อนได้อย่างรวดเร็วและคงระดับอุณหภูมินั้นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอระหว่างการรีด เพื่อขจัดรอยยับย่นได้ง่ายดายขึ้น
พลังไอน้ำสม่ำเสมอ 20 กรัม/นาที ช่วยขจัดรอยยับดีเยี่ยม
สัญญาณไฟแสดงสถานะจะดับลง เมื่อถึงอุณหภูมิที่กำหนด
รางวัล
2.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
Agashi
03/09/2013
Malaysia
It leaks
I am sorry but I bought this iron yesterday and tried to use it today. It leaks through one of the holes in the bottom. I thought initially that I have overfilled the tank, but I didn't. I have put not more than 150 ml of water and it leaks. :( It was bought in Poland in CF Bemowo.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1490/02 Steam iron
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1490/02 Steam iron