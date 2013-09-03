ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • รีดเรียบรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • รีดเรียบรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

ยกเลิกการผลิต

เตารีดไอน้ำ

GC1490/02

2
| (1) วิจารณ์

1 รางวัล

รีดเรียบรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย
มีสิ่งสำคัญอื่นๆ อีกมากมายนอกเหนือจากการทำงานบ้าน ดังนั้นคุณจึงต้องการทำงานบ้านต่างๆ ให้เสร็จอย่างรวดเร็วที่สุด ด้วยช่องพ่นไอน้ำที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เฉพาะตัวและแผ่นความร้อนแบบไม่ติดเนื้อผ้า เตารีด Philips คุณภาพเยี่ยมรุ่นนี้จึงสร้างขึ้นเพื่อให้คุณทำงานได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เตารีดไอน้ำระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเอง

รีดเรียบรวดเร็วและง่ายดาย

กำลังไฟ 1400 วัตต์ ปล่อยพลังไอน้ำสูงได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

กำลังไฟ 1400 วัตต์ ปล่อยพลังไอน้ำสูงได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

เตารีดประสิทธิภาพสูงรุ่นนี้ร้อนได้อย่างรวดเร็วและคงระดับอุณหภูมินั้นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอระหว่างการรีด เพื่อขจัดรอยยับย่นได้ง่ายดายขึ้น

พลังไอน้ำสม่ำเสมอ 20 กรัม/นาที ช่วยขจัดรอยยับดีเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำสม่ำเสมอ 20 กรัม/นาที ช่วยขจัดรอยยับดีเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำสม่ำเสมอ 20 กรัม/นาที ช่วยขจัดรอยยับดีเยี่ยม

สัญญาณไฟแสดงเมื่ออุณหภูมิพร้อมใช้งาน

สัญญาณไฟแสดงเมื่ออุณหภูมิพร้อมใช้งาน

สัญญาณไฟแสดงสถานะจะดับลง เมื่อถึงอุณหภูมิที่กำหนด

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

5
4
3
1

03/09/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

It leaks

I am sorry but I bought this iron yesterday and tried to use it today. It leaks through one of the holes in the bottom. I thought initially that I have overfilled the tank, but I didn't. I have put not more than 150 ml of water and it leaks. :( It was bought in Poland in CF Bemowo.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1490/02 Steam iron

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ GC1490/02 Steam iron

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี