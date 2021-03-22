ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
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  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
  • รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Azurเตารีดไอน้ำ

GC4554/40

5
| (1) วิจารณ์

1 รางวัล

รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ
ด้วยนวัตกรรมการออกแบบของเรา คราบตะกรันจึงหลุดลอกออกมาอย่างง่ายดาย แล้วเข้าไปสะสมอยู่ในที่กักเก็บตะกรันซึ่งแยกชิ้นส่วนได้อัตโนมัติ โดยคุณสามารถชำระล้างตะกรันออกได้ง่ายๆ ภายในเวลาไม่ถึง 15 วินาที เพื่อให้คุณใช้งานเตารีดประสิทธิภาพสูงได้อย่างยาวนาน
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

พร้อมการพัฒนาระบบ Quick Calc Release

รับประกันประสิทธิภาพระบบปล่อยไอน้ำ

  • พลังไอน้ำต่อเนื่อง 50 กรัม/นาที

  • ระบบเพิ่มพลังไอน้ำ 220 กรัม

  • แผ่นความร้อน SteamGlide Plus

พลังไอน้ำพิเศษสูงสุดถึง 220 กรัม ช่วยขจัดรอยยับที่รีดยาก

พลังไอน้ำพิเศษสูงสุดถึง 220 กรัม ช่วยขจัดรอยยับที่รีดยาก

แทรกซึมลึกลงไปยังเนื้อผ้า เพื่อขจัดรอยยับที่ยากต่อการรีดได้ง่าย

กำลังไฟ 2,500 วัตต์ เพื่อให้ร้อนเร็วยิ่งขึ้นและมีประสิทธิภาพสูง

ให้อุ่นเครื่องเร็วยิ่งขึ้นและมีประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อให้คุณรีดเสร็จอย่างรวดเร็ว

พลังไอน้ำสูงสุด 50 กรัม/นาที เพื่อการขจัดรอยยับอย่างยอดเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำสูงสุด 50 กรัม/นาที เพื่อการขจัดรอยยับอย่างยอดเยี่ยม

พลังไอน้ำต่อเนื่องสม่ำเสมอสูงสุด 50 กรัม/นาที ให้พลังไอน้ำในปริมาณที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเพื่อขจัดรอยยับทุกประเภท

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

4
3
2
1

22/03/2021

Australia

Australia

Fantastic Iron

The old Phillips iron “Azur precise 4330” was always reliable and did the job for 16 years, The new replacement Phillips iron “Azur GC4552” has kept all the quality you expect from Phillips with some improvements, larger filling port, improved gliding, etc, does a fantastic job with work shirts and Denham, when the iron is powered on and the heating element is active the water tank is illuminated, there is also a red flashing light for automatic shutdown which works great. Possible improvements 1) When the iron is the temperature there is no light indication that the iron is still powered on possibly use two different colour lights in the water tank one for heating one for power on, as long as these lights are not facing up into the face of the user. 2) Would it be possible to put some LEDs near the water filling point like headlights, facing forward and down showing you where your ironing to, just a thought.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4552/09 Steam iron

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Azur GC4552/09 Steam iron

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี