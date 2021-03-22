The old Phillips iron “Azur precise 4330” was always reliable and did the job for 16 years, The new replacement Phillips iron “Azur GC4552” has kept all the quality you expect from Phillips with some improvements, larger filling port, improved gliding, etc, does a fantastic job with work shirts and Denham, when the iron is powered on and the heating element is active the water tank is illuminated, there is also a red flashing light for automatic shutdown which works great. Possible improvements 1) When the iron is the temperature there is no light indication that the iron is still powered on possibly use two different colour lights in the water tank one for heating one for power on, as long as these lights are not facing up into the face of the user. 2) Would it be possible to put some LEDs near the water filling point like headlights, facing forward and down showing you where your ironing to, just a thought.