ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker HD4513/35

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Daily Collectionหม้อหุงข้าว

HD4513/35

3.5

| (46) ตรวจดู

หม้อหุงข้าวแบบดิจิตอลอัจฉริยะมัลติเกรน

ข้าวทุกเม็ดจะสุกพอเหมาะ ทำให้ได้ข้าวที่หุงขึ้นหม้อ รสเลิศและกลิ่นหอมกรุ่น ด้วยเทคโนโลยีล้ำสมัย FragrantTaste จาก Philips ที่มาพร้อมระบบควบคุมอุณหภูมิความร้อนที่พอเหมาะโดยอัตโนมัติในทุกขั้นตอนของการหุง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

โปรแกรมอัจฉริยะให้ข้าวที่หุงมีรสชาติที่ยอดเยี่ยม

หม้อหุงข้าวแบบดิจิตอลอัจฉริยะมัลติเกรน

  • 1.0 ลิตร

  • 600 วัตต์

ตัวตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า 24 ชั่วโมงช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าข้าวและอาหารจะเสร็จทันเวลา

ตัวตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า 24 ชั่วโมงช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าข้าวและอาหารจะเสร็จทันเวลา

ตัวตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า 24 ชั่วโมงช่วยให้มั่นใจว่าข้าวและอาหารจะเสร็จทันเวลา

"การทำอาหารทอร์นาโด" จะช่วยเร่งเวลาในการทำอาหารให้เหลือแค่ 25 นาที

"การทำอาหารทอร์นาโด" จะช่วยเร่งเวลาในการทำอาหารให้เหลือแค่ 25 นาที

ข้าวจะได้รับการหุงที่อุณหภูมิสูงและควบคุมด้วยชิพไมโครคอนโทรลเลอร์ ซึ่งจะช่วยเร่งเวลาในการทำอาหาร คุณจึงหุงข้าวแสนอร่อยได้ง่ายๆ ในเวลาเพียง 25 นาที ซึ่งประหยัดเวลาไปได้ถึง 1 ใน 3

หม้อสีดำคริสตัล 5 ชั้นเพื่อให้ร้อนอย่างทั่วถึง

หม้อสีดำคริสตัล 5 ชั้นเพื่อให้ร้อนอย่างทั่วถึง

การเคลือบป้องกันการติดและการขีดข่วน 5 ชั้นช่วยให้หม้อด้านในใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำความสะอาดง่าย

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.5

จาก 5

46

ตรวจดู

15/04/2025

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Philip Digital Rice Cooker

Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

26/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

A beautiful rice cooker

This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

12/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

great for keeping rice warm

This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี