รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
มีเหยือกแก้ว
ฟ้าขาว
โถบรรจุน้ำแบบโปร่งแสดงระดับน้ำในโถ
ไฟสีแดงบนปุ่มเปิด/ปิดจะติดสว่างเมื่อเปิดเครื่องต้มกาแฟขึ้น
ทำความสะอาดง่ายด้วยเครื่องล้างจาน
5.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Dr. G
21/08/2024
Philippines
Best coffee maker I've ever had!
This coffee maker is elegantly designed, simple, durable, and reliably delivers delicious hot coffee. I've used this every morning for over 10 years and I've never had any trouble with it. I liked it so much that I bought two (home and office), and I threw away the other coffee makers I had. I'm sad to see it is no longer available.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20