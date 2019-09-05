ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
  • เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Saeco Inteliaเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่อัตโนมัติแบบพิเศษ

HD8753/88

4.6

| (10) ตรวจดู | 90% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว

เพียงเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่อัตโนมัติ Saeco Intelia เครื่องเดียว คุณก็สามารถสัมผัสกับกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่แท้ๆ ที่ทำคาปูชิโนหรือเอสเปรสโซ่แท้ๆ ได้ในปุ่มเดียว พร้อมกับการใช้งาน การปรับแต่ง และการทำความสะอาดที่ง่ายดาย

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Latte Perfetto ล่าสุดของ Saeco

เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว

  • เหยือกนมและเครื่องตีฟองนมในตัว

  • สเตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน

กาแฟไม่ต้องรอนานด้วยหม้อต้มน้ำเดือดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

กาแฟไม่ต้องรอนานด้วยหม้อต้มน้ำเดือดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

เทคโนโลยีหม้อต้มร้อนเร็วของ Saeco ช่วยให้เครื่องของคุณพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ คุณจึงไม่ต้องรอระหว่างการชงเอสเปรสโซแต่ละแก้ว และสามารถชงกาแฟต่อเนื่องได้ทันที

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.6

จาก 5

10

ตรวจดู

90%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

3
2
1

05/09/2019

Australia

Australia

5 to 6 Years and still going strong

Excellent machine. Has made literally thousands of cups of coffee in that time. I onced calculated how much money we have saved and it is fair to say this machine paid for itself very quickly. Will be buying this brand again in the future. Peter

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine

29/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Easy to use and fast

Very good machine, makes a nice coffee, rearely buy out now as I prefer my homemade. Machine heats up really quickly, quicker than my last one. Milk jug stays in the fridge between use, and all parts go in the dishwasher. Very simple machine to use. Makes a good latte and Black coffee. If you want more saved coffee settings then upgrade model

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

23/02/2017

Australia

Australia

For Latte

Have owned this model for 9 months, and am very happy with it. The part that saves a lot of time for me drinking only 1 or 2 coffees per day is that the milk frother is the only thing that comes in contact with the milk so I put that in the fridge and not have to clean it every day, though I do put the frother straight back in the fridge the second the coffee is finished brewing and find its ok for about 5 - 7 days without cleaning.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี