รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
เตรียมเอสเปรสโซ่และคาปูชิโนได้ในปุ่มเดียว
เพียงเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่อัตโนมัติ Saeco Intelia เครื่องเดียว คุณก็สามารถสัมผัสกับกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่แท้ๆ ที่ทำคาปูชิโนหรือเอสเปรสโซ่แท้ๆ ได้ในปุ่มเดียว พร้อมกับการใช้งาน การปรับแต่ง และการทำความสะอาดที่ง่ายดาย
เหยือกนมและเครื่องตีฟองนมในตัว
สเตนเลสสตีล
ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน
เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน
เทคโนโลยีหม้อต้มร้อนเร็วของ Saeco ช่วยให้เครื่องของคุณพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ คุณจึงไม่ต้องรอระหว่างการชงเอสเปรสโซแต่ละแก้ว และสามารถชงกาแฟต่อเนื่องได้ทันที
4.6
จาก 5
10
ตรวจดู
90%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Kiwipete
05/09/2019
Australia
5 to 6 Years and still going strong
Excellent machine. Has made literally thousands of cups of coffee in that time. I onced calculated how much money we have saved and it is fair to say this machine paid for itself very quickly. Will be buying this brand again in the future. Peter
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Acca
29/12/2017
Australia
Easy to use and fast
Very good machine, makes a nice coffee, rearely buy out now as I prefer my homemade. Machine heats up really quickly, quicker than my last one. Milk jug stays in the fridge between use, and all parts go in the dishwasher. Very simple machine to use. Makes a good latte and Black coffee. If you want more saved coffee settings then upgrade model
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia Evo HD8753/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
DeanSi
23/02/2017
Australia
For Latte
Have owned this model for 9 months, and am very happy with it. The part that saves a lot of time for me drinking only 1 or 2 coffees per day is that the milk frother is the only thing that comes in contact with the milk so I put that in the fridge and not have to clean it every day, though I do put the frother straight back in the fridge the second the coffee is finished brewing and find its ok for about 5 - 7 days without cleaning.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Intelia HD8753/25 Super-automatic espresso machine