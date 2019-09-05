Have owned this model for 9 months, and am very happy with it. The part that saves a lot of time for me drinking only 1 or 2 coffees per day is that the milk frother is the only thing that comes in contact with the milk so I put that in the fridge and not have to clean it every day, though I do put the frother straight back in the fridge the second the coffee is finished brewing and find its ok for about 5 - 7 days without cleaning.