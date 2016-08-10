รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
การหลอมรวมที่สมบูรณ์แบบระหว่างความกะทัดรัด ประสิทธิภาพ การออกแบบ และวัสดุพรีเมียม
เครื่องตีฟองนมแบบคลาสสิค
สเตนเลสสตีล
ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน
เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน
เทคโนโลยีหม้อต้มร้อนเร็วของ Saeco ช่วยให้เครื่องของคุณพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ คุณจึงไม่ต้องรอระหว่างการชงเอสเปรสโซแต่ละแก้ว และสามารถชงกาแฟต่อเนื่องได้ทันที
5.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
mrmagoo
10/08/2016
Australia
Excellent
So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine