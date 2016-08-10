ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ
  • นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Philips Saeco Syntiaเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่อัตโนมัติแบบพิเศษ

HD8837/01

5

| (1) วิจารณ์ | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ

การหลอมรวมที่สมบูรณ์แบบระหว่างความกะทัดรัด ประสิทธิภาพ การออกแบบ และวัสดุพรีเมียม

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ตัวเครื่องขนาดเล็ก ทันสมัยพร้อมมีระบบ Bean-to-cup

นำความสุขของกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่สไตล์อิตาลีมาถึงบ้านคุณ

  • เครื่องตีฟองนมแบบคลาสสิค

  • สเตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน

กาแฟไม่ต้องรอนานด้วยหม้อต้มน้ำเดือดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

กาแฟไม่ต้องรอนานด้วยหม้อต้มน้ำเดือดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

เทคโนโลยีหม้อต้มร้อนเร็วของ Saeco ช่วยให้เครื่องของคุณพร้อมใช้งานอยู่เสมอ คุณจึงไม่ต้องรอระหว่างการชงเอสเปรสโซแต่ละแก้ว และสามารถชงกาแฟต่อเนื่องได้ทันที

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

5.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

4
3
2
1

10/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Excellent

So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี