Can do most coffee-based drinks but not to the level of professional baristas e.g. no matter how much you customise, still can't get espresso the same consistency as a professionally prepared one. Also had major problems that had to be fixed under warranty i.e. latte machiato wouldn't work and it would beep all the time and not allow you to switch off because it was prompting you to insert the milk carafe even after you had finished your drink - even when no milk was required.