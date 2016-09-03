รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HD8944/01
เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
ด้วยเครื่องชงกาแฟ Saeco Xelsis สมาชิกทุกคนภายในครอบครัวสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับกาแฟถ้วยโปรดของแต่ละคน ด้วยฟังก์ชันการใช้งานแบบผู้ใช้หลายคนที่โดดเด่นสามารถรองรับโปรไฟล์ผู้ใช้ได้ถึง 6 คน และแต่ละโปรไฟล์สามารถตั้งรสชาติส่วนตัวได้ถึง 9 แบบ
เหยือกนมและเครื่องตีฟองนมในตัว
สเตนเลสสตีล
ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน
เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน
เมล็ดกาแฟที่แตกต่างกันต้องการระดับความละเอียดในการบดที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อให้ได้รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม ความละเอียดในการบดของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่นี้สามารถปรับการตั้งค่าได้ 8 ระดับ ตั้งแต่ละเอียดที่สุดสำหรับเอสเปรสโซ่สมบูรณ์แบบไปจนถึงหยาบที่สุดสำหรับกาแฟที่อ่อนนุ่มกว่า
3.5
จาก 5
4
ตรวจดู
Imtiaz
03/09/2016
Australia
Excellent automatic machine
I have been using this machine everyday, making on average 3 to 4 cups per day, for the past 2 and a half years and have only now had an issue where its stuck on a descaling step. This is however due to me not following the proper instructions and also in using vinegar which is not recommended. according to the counters i have made more than 5000 cups combined. I am impressed. Really love the saeco medium roast beans with it as well.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Shirley
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Excellent
Philips Saeco Xelsis Automatic espresso machine has great features
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
Ming12
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Versatile But some Limitations
Can do most coffee-based drinks but not to the level of professional baristas e.g. no matter how much you customise, still can't get espresso the same consistency as a professionally prepared one. Also had major problems that had to be fixed under warranty i.e. latte machiato wouldn't work and it would beep all the time and not allow you to switch off because it was prompting you to insert the milk carafe even after you had finished your drink - even when no milk was required.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine