ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์
  • เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Philips Saeco Xelsisเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่อัตโนมัติแบบพิเศษ

HD8944/01

3.5

| (4) ตรวจดู

เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์

ด้วยเครื่องชงกาแฟ Saeco Xelsis สมาชิกทุกคนภายในครอบครัวสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับกาแฟถ้วยโปรดของแต่ละคน ด้วยฟังก์ชันการใช้งานแบบผู้ใช้หลายคนที่โดดเด่นสามารถรองรับโปรไฟล์ผู้ใช้ได้ถึง 6 คน และแต่ละโปรไฟล์สามารถตั้งรสชาติส่วนตัวได้ถึง 9 แบบ

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

มีขวดใส่นม พร้อมระบบทำความสะอาดอัตโนมัติแบบคู่

เครื่องดื่มหลากหลายสำหรับผู้ใช้หลากสไตล์

  • เหยือกนมและเครื่องตีฟองนมในตัว

  • สเตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยพร้อมการตกแต่งด้วยสแตนเลสสตีล

ดีไซน์ล้ำสมัยของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเพรสโซ่ Saeco ของคุณโดดเด่นด้วยผิวเคลือบสเตนเลสสตีล สแตนเลสสตีลให้รูปลักษณ์คุณภาพสูงและโดดเด่นบนเคาน์เตอร์ครัวของคุณ อีกทั้งยังมีความทนทานสูงเพื่อประสิทธิภาพที่ยาวนาน

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

กาแฟไม่มีกลิ่นเหม็นไหม้อีกต่อไปด้วยเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100%

เครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่มาพร้อมกับเครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค 100% Saeco ใช้เครื่องบดทำจากเซรามิค เนื่องจากมีการบดที่สม่ำเสมอโดยไม่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนสูงเกินกับเมล็ดกาแฟเพื่อให้ได้กาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่ที่รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม เซรามิคสามารถใช้งานได้ยาวนานและทำงานโดยไร้เสียงรบกวน

ปรับเปลี่ยนความเข้มข้นของกาแฟตามที่ต้องการด้วยเครื่องบดแบบปรับระดับได้

ปรับเปลี่ยนความเข้มข้นของกาแฟตามที่ต้องการด้วยเครื่องบดแบบปรับระดับได้

เมล็ดกาแฟที่แตกต่างกันต้องการระดับความละเอียดในการบดที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อให้ได้รสชาติยอดเยี่ยม ความละเอียดในการบดของเครื่องชงกาแฟเอสเปรสโซ่นี้สามารถปรับการตั้งค่าได้ 8 ระดับ ตั้งแต่ละเอียดที่สุดสำหรับเอสเปรสโซ่สมบูรณ์แบบไปจนถึงหยาบที่สุดสำหรับกาแฟที่อ่อนนุ่มกว่า

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.5

จาก 5

4

ตรวจดู

4
2

03/09/2016

Australia

Australia

Excellent automatic machine

I have been using this machine everyday, making on average 3 to 4 cups per day, for the past 2 and a half years and have only now had an issue where its stuck on a descaling step. This is however due to me not following the proper instructions and also in using vinegar which is not recommended. according to the counters i have made more than 5000 cups combined. I am impressed. Really love the saeco medium roast beans with it as well.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Excellent

Philips Saeco Xelsis Automatic espresso machine has great features

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Versatile But some Limitations

Can do most coffee-based drinks but not to the level of professional baristas e.g. no matter how much you customise, still can't get espresso the same consistency as a professionally prepared one. Also had major problems that had to be fixed under warranty i.e. latte machiato wouldn't work and it would beep all the time and not allow you to switch off because it was prompting you to insert the milk carafe even after you had finished your drink - even when no milk was required.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Xelsis HD8944/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี