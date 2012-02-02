รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
การดูแลรักษาที่จำเป็นต่อเส้นผม
ใช้ไดร์เป่าผมรุ่นนี้ช่วยถนอมเส้นผมและจัดแต่งทรงได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวกัน
Salon Essential
ไดร์เป่าผม
ไดร์เป่าผมพลังแรง 1400 วัตต์ ให้ลมเป่าประสิทธิภาพสูงและการเป่าผมแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยน เพื่อผมสวยทุกๆ วัน
ปรับความร้อนและความเร็วที่ต้องการได้ง่ายให้คุณจัดแต่งทรงผมได้สวยสมบูรณ์แบบ พร้อมการตั้งค่าได้ถึง 3 แบบเพื่อให้ควบคุมการใช้งานและจัดแต่งทรงผมได้อย่างแม่นยำ
ไดร์เป่าผมมีด้ามจับที่พับเก็บได้ ทำให้มีขนาดเล็ก กะทัดรัด ช่วยให้จัดเก็บได้ง่าย แม้ในพื้นที่จัดเก็บที่มีขนาดเล็กมาก และคุณสามารถพกติดตัวขณะเดินทางไปได้ทุกที่
4.0
จาก 5
6
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
CatherineMong
02/02/2012
Singapore
I like the color pink and the flower print makes the hair dryer trendy and with the folder handle, I can easily pack it in my luggage whenever I travel. With that, I can be rest assure that my hair will stay need and tidy at all times...
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential
Lian_WahYeo
14/08/2011
Singapore
The hair dryer is very soft and the sound was not so loud than the others . IT WAS VERY GOOD !!! :) It can dry my hair within less than 5 mins . :D
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential
WLLaw
16/06/2012
Singapore
Just got this a week back. It's functioning as per desired I've no complaints whatsoever! :)
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential