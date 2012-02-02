ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
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  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์
  • ภาพถ่ายที่เป็นประโยชน์ทางอารมณ์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Salon Essential

HP8106/00

4

| (6) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

การดูแลรักษาที่จำเป็นต่อเส้นผม

ใช้ไดร์เป่าผมรุ่นนี้ช่วยถนอมเส้นผมและจัดแต่งทรงได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวกัน

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เป่าผมแห้งพร้อมถนอมเส้นผม

การดูแลรักษาที่จำเป็นต่อเส้นผม

  • Salon Essential

  • ไดร์เป่าผม

1400 วัตต์ เป่าผมแห้งรวดเร็วและอ่อนโยน

1400 วัตต์ เป่าผมแห้งรวดเร็วและอ่อนโยน

ไดร์เป่าผมพลังแรง 1400 วัตต์ ให้ลมเป่าประสิทธิภาพสูงและการเป่าผมแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยน เพื่อผมสวยทุกๆ วัน

การตั้งค่าสามแบบเพื่อการควบคุมได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

การตั้งค่าสามแบบเพื่อการควบคุมได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

ปรับความร้อนและความเร็วที่ต้องการได้ง่ายให้คุณจัดแต่งทรงผมได้สวยสมบูรณ์แบบ พร้อมการตั้งค่าได้ถึง 3 แบบเพื่อให้ควบคุมการใช้งานและจัดแต่งทรงผมได้อย่างแม่นยำ

ด้ามจับสามารถพับเก็บได้ สะดวกต่อการพกพา

ด้ามจับสามารถพับเก็บได้ สะดวกต่อการพกพา

ไดร์เป่าผมมีด้ามจับที่พับเก็บได้ ทำให้มีขนาดเล็ก กะทัดรัด ช่วยให้จัดเก็บได้ง่าย แม้ในพื้นที่จัดเก็บที่มีขนาดเล็กมาก และคุณสามารถพกติดตัวขณะเดินทางไปได้ทุกที่

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

6

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2
1

02/02/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I like the color pink and the flower print makes the hair dryer trendy and with the folder handle, I can easily pack it in my luggage whenever I travel. With that, I can be rest assure that my hair will stay need and tidy at all times...

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

14/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

The hair dryer is very soft and the sound was not so loud than the others . IT WAS VERY GOOD !!! :) It can dry my hair within less than 5 mins . :D

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

16/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Just got this a week back. It's functioning as per desired I've no complaints whatsoever! :)

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HP8106/00 Salon Essential

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี