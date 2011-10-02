รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
3.8
จาก 5
10
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
ChristopherRozario
02/10/2011
Singapore
A great product, compact and powerful.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
Chee_HonLau
02/07/2012
Singapore
Good product and easy to use.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
fionalai
13/06/2012
Singapore
Very good product if you are looking to buy just a mixer to beat egg white or cream. Easy to clean and use!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1456/70 Hand mixers