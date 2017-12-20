ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ยกเลิกการผลิต

เครื่องผสมอาหารแบบตั้ง

HR1565/55

3.3

| (6) ตรวจดู

ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

การทำเค้ก, พาย และขนมปังแบบโฮมเมดที่แสนอร่อยสำหรับทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณจะไม่ใช่เรื่องยากลำบากอีกต่อไป เครื่องผสมอาหารทั้งแบบโถและแบบตั้งขนาด 400 W ของ Philips จะทำงานแทนคุณ คุณสามารถทำส่วนผสมที่แสนวิเศษได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ผู้ช่วยประจำครัวของคุณอย่างแท้จริง

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เครื่องผสมอาหารพร้อมโถหมุน

ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย

  • 400 วัตต์

  • เครื่องตีผสมอาหารสแตนเลสสตีล

  • เกลียวนวดแป้ง โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 400 วัตต์

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 400 วัตต์

มอเตอร์ 400 วัตต์ ประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อใช้งานกับส่วนผสมหลายชนิด

โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร

ขาตั้งเครื่องผสมอาหาร

ขาตั้งเครื่องผสมอาหาร

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.3

จาก 5

6

ตรวจดู

2

20/12/2017

Singapore

Singapore

My Phillips mixer .

I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

28/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers

04/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Large bowl

I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/55 Stand mixers

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/55 Stand mixers

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี