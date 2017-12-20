รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR1565/55
ทำอาหารเลิศรสได้อย่างง่ายดาย
การทำเค้ก, พาย และขนมปังแบบโฮมเมดที่แสนอร่อยสำหรับทุกคนในครอบครัวของคุณจะไม่ใช่เรื่องยากลำบากอีกต่อไป เครื่องผสมอาหารทั้งแบบโถและแบบตั้งขนาด 400 W ของ Philips จะทำงานแทนคุณ คุณสามารถทำส่วนผสมที่แสนวิเศษได้ในเวลาไม่กี่นาที ผู้ช่วยประจำครัวของคุณอย่างแท้จริง
400 วัตต์
เครื่องตีผสมอาหารสแตนเลสสตีล
เกลียวนวดแป้ง โถหมุนได้ความจุ 3 ลิตร
มอเตอร์ 400 วัตต์ ประสิทธิภาพสูงเพื่อใช้งานกับส่วนผสมหลายชนิด
3.3
จาก 5
6
ตรวจดู
Jackie16
20/12/2017
Singapore
My Phillips mixer .
I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
JaslynNeo
28/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Arina
04/07/2014
Malaysia
Large bowl
I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/55 Stand mixers
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ HR1565/55 Stand mixers