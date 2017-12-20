Pros: This product has been with me for a good 3-4 years (though I use it infrequently) and it's great for cake, cookie batter mixing. Anything gentle. Affordable price for baking beginners. Light and compact so easy to store and move around. Cons: Motor gets hot when mixing for too long. Plastic bowl gets scratches from hooks. This mixer is definitely not for bread doughs cos it keeps climbing up the hook, barely mixing anything, and the lock loosens and tilt head pops up, I have to hold it down and the motor head gets hot very quickly. Cannot whip up small amounts of egg whites well (by small, i mean 2 egg whites) and gets overmixed very quickly. Conclusion: If you are going for gentle mixing, this mixer is about as good as a hand mixer. In fact, a hand mixer can handle small amounts of egg whites and whips them up well. So unless you just want a handsfree, affordable mixer to handle some occassional baking, this product is great. Otherwise, a handmixer does a better job.