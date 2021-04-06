ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • สกัดน้ำผลไม้ด้วยตัวเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย
  • สกัดน้ำผลไม้ด้วยตัวเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Daily Collectionเครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้

HR1811/70

2.5

| (4) ตรวจดู

สกัดน้ำผลไม้ด้วยตัวเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย

ด้วยเครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้นี้ช่วยให้คุณดื่มน้ำผลไม้แสนอร่อยได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วยดีไซน์กะทัดรัด ทำให้การจัดเก็บง่ายอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ขนาดกะทัดรัด จัดเก็บง่าย

สกัดน้ำผลไม้ด้วยตัวเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย

  • 300 วัตต์

  • ความเร็ว 2 ระดับ

  • สีม่วง

ออกแบบให้มีขนาดกะทัดรัดช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ในการจัดเก็บ

ด้วยการออกแบบที่กะทัดรัด เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้จึงเข้ากันได้ดีกับเคาเตอร์ห้องครัวของคุณ เมื่อคุณต้องการเก็บ เครื่องนี้ก็ใช้พื้นที่เพียงเล็กน้อย

อุปกรณ์ทุกชิ้นใช้กับเครื่องล้างจานได้

อุปกรณ์ทุกชิ้นใช้กับเครื่องล้างจานได้

ชิ้นส่วนที่ถอดออกได้ทั้งหมดสามารถทำความสะอาดในเครื่องล้างจานได้

คั้นน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องด้วยที่บรรจุกาก 500 มล. ที่ถอดได้

คั้นน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องด้วยที่บรรจุกาก 500 มล. ที่ถอดได้

คั้นน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องด้วยที่บรรจุกาก 500 มล. ที่ถอดได้

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.5

จาก 5

4

ตรวจดู

5
3
2

06/04/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Compact and user friendly.

Good compact design; plastic parts are of high quality. The unit is easy to dissemble and reassemble for cleaning. Could have add a jog switch and 350W motor for stronger torque.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

07/11/2018

Singapore

Singapore

A compact juicer

The design of the juicer is compact. Works well when I do my celery juice. The parts are easy to clean. The only thing is that the cup for the juice can only take in about 450ml. If you have more juice, you need to get another cup ready to hold the juice.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

26/12/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Poor Quality Merchandise

Merely that 1 week usage and the product cannot be used. The motor of the Juicer stopped.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี