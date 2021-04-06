รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR1811/70
สกัดน้ำผลไม้ด้วยตัวเองได้อย่างง่ายดาย
ด้วยเครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้นี้ช่วยให้คุณดื่มน้ำผลไม้แสนอร่อยได้อย่างง่ายดาย ด้วยดีไซน์กะทัดรัด ทำให้การจัดเก็บง่ายอย่างที่ไม่เคยมีมาก่อน
300 วัตต์
ความเร็ว 2 ระดับ
สีม่วง
ด้วยการออกแบบที่กะทัดรัด เครื่องสกัดน้ำผลไม้จึงเข้ากันได้ดีกับเคาเตอร์ห้องครัวของคุณ เมื่อคุณต้องการเก็บ เครื่องนี้ก็ใช้พื้นที่เพียงเล็กน้อย
ชิ้นส่วนที่ถอดออกได้ทั้งหมดสามารถทำความสะอาดในเครื่องล้างจานได้
คั้นน้ำได้ต่อเนื่องด้วยที่บรรจุกาก 500 มล. ที่ถอดได้
2.5
จาก 5
4
ตรวจดู
Haggard
06/04/2021
Singapore
Compact and user friendly.
Good compact design; plastic parts are of high quality. The unit is easy to dissemble and reassemble for cleaning. Could have add a jog switch and 350W motor for stronger torque.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer
twt3911
07/11/2018
Singapore
A compact juicer
The design of the juicer is compact. Works well when I do my celery juice. The parts are easy to clean. The only thing is that the cup for the juice can only take in about 450ml. If you have more juice, you need to get another cup ready to hold the juice.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer
Gelbe
26/12/2018
Singapore
Poor Quality Merchandise
Merely that 1 week usage and the product cannot be used. The motor of the Juicer stopped.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Daily Collection HR1811/71 Juicer