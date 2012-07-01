รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
เครื่องปั่นอเนกประสงค์ Philips HR2094/00 ผลิตจากอะลูมิเนียม Anodised พลังมอเตอร์แรง 750 วัตต์ สามารถจัดการงานปั่นได้ทุกรูปแบบตั้งแต่ผักและผลไม้ไปจนถึงก้อนน้ำแข็ง ด้วยฟังก์ชันความเร็วหลายระดับจึงสามารถปั่น บด และหั่นได้ตามต้องการ
750 วัตต์
โถแก้วขนาด 2 ลิตร
พร้อมตัวกรอง
ความเร็วหลายระดับ
ทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายและทั่วถึงเมื่อถอดใบมีดออกจากโถ
บดน้ำแข็งได้ง่ายเพียงกดปุ่มเดียวด้วยเครื่องปั่น Philips
เอกลักษณ์เฉพาะด้วยปุ่มหมุนควบคุมความเร็วของเครื่องปั่น
รางวัล
4.5
จาก 5
64
ตรวจดู
98%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
XiaomingSun
01/07/2012
Singapore
With this mode of Blender, I can control the speed and get what I want, specially the smoothie function. Fabulous!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
MIE_LIANGQUAY
01/07/2012
Singapore
I have make a correct choice of purchasing the Philips Blender that nowadays I spend time in creating whatever fruit juice that i think of.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
Liu_JiaxiLiu
20/06/2012
Singapore
This blender produces low volume of noise when blending at level 1. This is good as it does not wake my family members up in the morning when I use it! Love it!
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender