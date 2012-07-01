This is the best blender I have used! Love the filter and how easy it is to make home-made soybean milk. The whole family loves the smoothies this blender has been churning out. Easy to use, easy to wash and looks great! A must-have for every kitchen! Edited 16 June 2012: This blender works so well that I went out and bought a second unit! It is meant as a gift for a family member who was so impressed with the home made smoothie churned out by this nifty gadget. I recently purchased the HR2094 juicer and these two gadgets combined work like a dream to make 100% homemade smoothies and blends with 100% juice. Excellent!