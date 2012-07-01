ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า
  • พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Aluminium Collectionเครื่องปั่น

HR2094/00

4.5

| (64) ตรวจดู | 98% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

1 รางวัล

พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า

เครื่องปั่นอเนกประสงค์ Philips HR2094/00 ผลิตจากอะลูมิเนียม Anodised พลังมอเตอร์แรง 750 วัตต์ สามารถจัดการงานปั่นได้ทุกรูปแบบตั้งแต่ผักและผลไม้ไปจนถึงก้อนน้ำแข็ง ด้วยฟังก์ชันความเร็วหลายระดับจึงสามารถปั่น บด และหั่นได้ตามต้องการ

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

มอเตอร์ความเร็วสูง 750 วัตต์

พลังเสริมเพื่อการปั่นและบดที่เหนือกว่า

  • 750 วัตต์

  • โถแก้วขนาด 2 ลิตร

  • พร้อมตัวกรอง

  • ความเร็วหลายระดับ

ชุดใบมีดถอดออกได้ ง่ายต่อการทำความสะอาด

ชุดใบมีดถอดออกได้ ง่ายต่อการทำความสะอาด

ทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายและทั่วถึงเมื่อถอดใบมีดออกจากโถ

ปุ่มบดน้ำแข็ง

ปุ่มบดน้ำแข็ง

บดน้ำแข็งได้ง่ายเพียงกดปุ่มเดียวด้วยเครื่องปั่น Philips

ปรับความเร็วได้หลายระดับพร้อมสัญญาณไฟ

ปรับความเร็วได้หลายระดับพร้อมสัญญาณไฟ

เอกลักษณ์เฉพาะด้วยปุ่มหมุนควบคุมความเร็วของเครื่องปั่น

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

รางวัล

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.5

จาก 5

64

ตรวจดู

98%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2

01/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

With this mode of Blender, I can control the speed and get what I want, specially the smoothie function. Fabulous!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

01/07/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I have make a correct choice of purchasing the Philips Blender that nowadays I spend time in creating whatever fruit juice that i think of.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

20/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

This blender produces low volume of noise when blending at level 1. This is good as it does not wake my family members up in the morning when I use it! Love it!

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Aluminium Collection HR2094/00 Blender

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี