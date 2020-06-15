ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Blender HR3555/00

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Viva Collectionเครื่องปั่น

HR3555/00

3.7

| (21) ตรวจดู

ได้สมูทตี้ที่ดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น

ผลิตภัณฑ์ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่ทำสามารถทำอาหารได้อย่างมีคุณภาพและหลากหลายยิ่งขึ้นด้วยวิธีอันง่ายดาย

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เพิ่มปริมาณการรับประทานผลไม้และผักประจำวันของคุณ

ได้สมูทตี้ที่ดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น

  • 900 W

  • ProBlend 6

  • โถปั่นแก้ว 2 ลิตร

เทคโนโลยี ProBlend 6 เพื่อการปั่นที่เนียนละเอียด

เทคโนโลยี ProBlend 6 เพื่อการปั่นที่เนียนละเอียด

เทคโนโลยี ProBlend 6 เพื่อการปั่นและผสมที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 900 วัตต์

มอเตอร์พลังแรง 900 วัตต์ เพื่อความสะดวกในการปั่นและการผสม

ความเร็วหลากหลายระดับสำหรับส่วนผสมที่แข็งและอ่อน

ความเร็วหลากหลายระดับสำหรับส่วนผสมที่แข็งและอ่อน

ปรับระดับความเร็วในการปั่นได้ตามต้องการ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.7

จาก 5

21

ตรวจดู

15/06/2020

Singapore

Singapore

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Briillian Power and seamless to use

This product is brilliant. 900W motor crushes whatever you put in the Jar. Smoothies and shakes feel so tasty if made using this blender. Thumbup to Philips.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

20/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Healthy smoothies daily

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is easy to be use. The power of the machines is strong. The fruit blend out is smooth and when you drink, you don’t really drink the fibrous of the fruit. One of the adding point is this set come with the on the go tumbler which after you blender your smoothie, you can bring it out or store it in the frigde to be drink later! Overall, it is an awesome blender to consider to purchase if you do not have one at home.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

18/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Changed my life

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I am used to drinking softdrinks and processed juices all day everyday and didnt like to make my own drink until i got the Phillips Blender. I thought before that having a blender will waste my time in cleaning it but actually it was easy to clean. I have been using it twice a every weekday and 3x every week end. The good thing about this is that it made my drink healthier because i can mixed all the fruits that i want with the green leafy vegetables and it wont affect the taste. Not only that i drink healthy now, I started running aswell since being healthy gives me more energy. I lost 8 kg by just drinking healthier and combining it with exercise "Mindset changed after getting the blender" I is so easy to use that after removing it from the box, clean it then plug and use. My recommended ice blended drink is " manberrna" Mango, strawberry, Banana, yogurt and ice. I will also recommend lettuce, strawberry, Banana, Yogurt &amp; ice (You wont taste the green leafy vegetables.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี