รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR3555/00
ได้สมูทตี้ที่ดีต่อสุขภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
ผลิตภัณฑ์ประสิทธิภาพสูงที่ทำสามารถทำอาหารได้อย่างมีคุณภาพและหลากหลายยิ่งขึ้นด้วยวิธีอันง่ายดาย
900 W
ProBlend 6
โถปั่นแก้ว 2 ลิตร
เทคโนโลยี ProBlend 6 เพื่อการปั่นและผสมที่มีประสิทธิภาพ
มอเตอร์พลังแรง 900 วัตต์ เพื่อความสะดวกในการปั่นและการผสม
ปรับระดับความเร็วในการปั่นได้ตามต้องการ
3.7
จาก 5
21
ตรวจดู
VarunS
15/06/2020
Singapore
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Briillian Power and seamless to use
This product is brilliant. 900W motor crushes whatever you put in the Jar. Smoothies and shakes feel so tasty if made using this blender. Thumbup to Philips.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
agnesboo
20/09/2018
Singapore
Healthy smoothies daily
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is easy to be use. The power of the machines is strong. The fruit blend out is smooth and when you drink, you don’t really drink the fibrous of the fruit. One of the adding point is this set come with the on the go tumbler which after you blender your smoothie, you can bring it out or store it in the frigde to be drink later! Overall, it is an awesome blender to consider to purchase if you do not have one at home.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
Raksfam
18/09/2018
Singapore
Changed my life
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I am used to drinking softdrinks and processed juices all day everyday and didnt like to make my own drink until i got the Phillips Blender. I thought before that having a blender will waste my time in cleaning it but actually it was easy to clean. I have been using it twice a every weekday and 3x every week end. The good thing about this is that it made my drink healthier because i can mixed all the fruits that i want with the green leafy vegetables and it wont affect the taste. Not only that i drink healthy now, I started running aswell since being healthy gives me more energy. I lost 8 kg by just drinking healthier and combining it with exercise "Mindset changed after getting the blender" I is so easy to use that after removing it from the box, clean it then plug and use. My recommended ice blended drink is " manberrna" Mango, strawberry, Banana, yogurt and ice. I will also recommend lettuce, strawberry, Banana, Yogurt & ice (You wont taste the green leafy vegetables.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Viva Collection HR3556/00 Blender