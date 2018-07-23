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สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
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  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Find your model number - export Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7954/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Find your model number - export Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7954/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Avance Collectionเครื่องผสมอาหารตั้งโต๊ะ

HR7954/00

2.2

| (6) ตรวจดู

ผลลัพธ์ยอดเยี่ยมไม่เป็นรองใครทำได้ง่ายกว่าที่คิด

ขอนำเสนอ เครื่องผสมอาหารตั้งโต๊ะของ Philips - ประสิทธิภาพยอดเยี่ยม หลากหลาย และทำได้ง่ายกว่าที่คิด

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

เค้ก ขนมปัง พิซซ่า คุ้กกี้ สมูทตี้ ซุป และอื่นๆ

ผลลัพธ์ยอดเยี่ยมไม่เป็นรองใครทำได้ง่ายกว่าที่คิด

  • 900 W กะทัดรัด

  • โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตร

  • การติดตั้งแบบ 4-in-1 ที่ง่ายดาย

มอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 900 วัตต์เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่สม่ำเสมอและไม่เป็นรองใคร

มอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 900 วัตต์เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่สม่ำเสมอและไม่เป็นรองใคร

มอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 900 วัตต์เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่สม่ำเสมอและไม่เป็นรองใคร

การผสมแบบ Planetary เพื่อให้ได้ส่วนผสมที่ผสมกันอย่างทั่วถึง

การผสมแบบ Planetary เพื่อให้ได้ส่วนผสมที่ผสมกันอย่างทั่วถึง

การผสมแบบ Planetary ช่วยให้เครื่องมือสำหรับการนวด การผสม และการตีมีการเคลื่อนไหวที่แตกต่างไปจากการเคลื่อนที่เป็นวงกลมธรรมดาๆ แต่เป็นการเคลื่อนไปข้างหน้าและข้างหลังที่ไม่ซ้ำใคร ทำให้เคลื่อนที่ไปได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม และได้ออกมาเป็นส่วนผสมที่นุ่มนวลและผสมกันอย่างทั่วถึง

โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตรใส่แป้งได้สูงสุด 1300 กรัม

โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตรใส่แป้งได้สูงสุด 1300 กรัม

โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตรที่ทั้งใหญ่และทนทานสามารถนวดได้อย่างสะดวกสบายสูงสุดถึง 1300 กรัม คุณจึงสามารถทำพิซซ่าขนาด 12 นิ้วได้ถึง 4 แผ่นหรือขนมปัง 2 แถวได้ในครั้งเดียว ด้ามจับโลหะช่วยให้การจับและเทเป็นเรื่องง่าย ในขณะที่ฝาครอบป้องกันการกระเด็นจะช่วยป้องกันการหกกระเด็นขณะใช้งาน

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

2.2

จาก 5

6

ตรวจดู

3
2

23/07/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Great product

Love the design and features of the mixer. Very stable machine.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

07/09/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Good product with great features

Its overall a good product based on the functions it can perform . only problem is with the limited number of disc in Food processor. At least there should be an option to get extra discs . for slicer thickness can't be adjusted.except these few glitches its an awesome product to keep in your kitchen.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

08/12/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Don't buy this product

Design is not good. It makes a lot of noise. If you need to shake a couple of eggs you need to press the head and keep it pressed while shaking because the head does not come close enough to the bowl bottom. It has stopped working intermittently after 1 year. Philips didn't even try to repair (got reply: "no fault found"). Now they accept this only for the repair if I pay it myself.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี