When my Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7954/01 worked it was a 5 star machine...but alas, there were problems with the bell jar and arm. From the first, the bell jar leaked. This might have something to do with the washer and the way it clicks into place loosing the tight seal. The leakage seeps through a hole into the motor chamber and onto the counter. After a month, another problem started with the arm. The arm failed to lock into place for the machine to work as a blender, food processor & juicer, or mixer. It is a beautiful machine and would be 5 star machine in a kitchen, if it worked.