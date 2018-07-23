รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
HR7954/00
ผลลัพธ์ยอดเยี่ยมไม่เป็นรองใครทำได้ง่ายกว่าที่คิด
ขอนำเสนอ เครื่องผสมอาหารตั้งโต๊ะของ Philips - ประสิทธิภาพยอดเยี่ยม หลากหลาย และทำได้ง่ายกว่าที่คิด
900 W กะทัดรัด
โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตร
การติดตั้งแบบ 4-in-1 ที่ง่ายดาย
มอเตอร์กำลังไฟ 900 วัตต์เพื่อผลลัพธ์ที่สม่ำเสมอและไม่เป็นรองใคร
การผสมแบบ Planetary ช่วยให้เครื่องมือสำหรับการนวด การผสม และการตีมีการเคลื่อนไหวที่แตกต่างไปจากการเคลื่อนที่เป็นวงกลมธรรมดาๆ แต่เป็นการเคลื่อนไปข้างหน้าและข้างหลังที่ไม่ซ้ำใคร ทำให้เคลื่อนที่ไปได้ทุกซอกทุกมุม และได้ออกมาเป็นส่วนผสมที่นุ่มนวลและผสมกันอย่างทั่วถึง
โถโลหะขนาด 4 ลิตรที่ทั้งใหญ่และทนทานสามารถนวดได้อย่างสะดวกสบายสูงสุดถึง 1300 กรัม คุณจึงสามารถทำพิซซ่าขนาด 12 นิ้วได้ถึง 4 แผ่นหรือขนมปัง 2 แถวได้ในครั้งเดียว ด้ามจับโลหะช่วยให้การจับและเทเป็นเรื่องง่าย ในขณะที่ฝาครอบป้องกันการกระเด็นจะช่วยป้องกันการหกกระเด็นขณะใช้งาน
2.2
จาก 5
6
ตรวจดู
soyl
23/07/2018
Singapore
Great product
Love the design and features of the mixer. Very stable machine.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine
sunny
07/09/2015
Singapore
Good product with great features
Its overall a good product based on the functions it can perform . only problem is with the limited number of disc in Food processor. At least there should be an option to get extra discs . for slicer thickness can't be adjusted.except these few glitches its an awesome product to keep in your kitchen.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine
Serge
08/12/2018
Singapore
Don't buy this product
Design is not good. It makes a lot of noise. If you need to shake a couple of eggs you need to press the head and keep it pressed while shaking because the head does not come close enough to the bowl bottom. It has stopped working intermittently after 1 year. Philips didn't even try to repair (got reply: "no fault found"). Now they accept this only for the repair if I pay it myself.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Avance Collection HR7954/01 Kitchen Machine