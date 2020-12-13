[I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.] I've had this shaver for ages now, and been using it is a welcome part of my daily routine. I actually shave my whole head with it and it's really comfortable doing that. It's quick and quiet, a full recharge lasts for 7-10 days. It's easy to clean and for the price I feel it was the best buy I could have made. Would highly recommend.