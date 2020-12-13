รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
หัวโกนหมุนได้แบบ TripleTrack
ใช้งานไร้สาย 60 นาที/การชาร์จ 1 ชม.
ที่กันจอน
แท่นชาร์จและกระเป๋า
หัวโกนแบบ TripleTrack - ใบมีดโกนรูปวงแหวน 3 วง - โอบกระชับผิวได้กว่า 50% ทุกครั้งที่โกน ช่องและร่องดึงหนวด DualPrecision ให้คุณโกนได้ทั้งหนวดสั้นและยาวได้อย่างไม่ระคายเคืองผิว
หัวโกนยืดหยุ่นเพื่อโอบกระชับผิวของคุณ และหมุนเพื่อเพิ่มมิติในการเคลื่อนไหว ทั้งหมดนี้จึงช่วยให้คุณโกนหนวดได้แนบสนิท รวดเร็ว และไม่ระคายเคือง
ใบมีด DualPrecision สามารถโกนได้ทั้งหนวดสั้นและยาวได้อย่างไม่ระคายเคืองผิว มีช่องสำหรับโกนหนวดยาว 1 ช่อง ร่องดึงหนวดสั้น 2 ร่อง
4.5
จาก 5
77
ตรวจดู
93%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Tall, & a shaved head
13/12/2020
Australia
Comfort, effectiveness and efficiency in one hand.
[I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.] I've had this shaver for ages now, and been using it is a welcome part of my daily routine. I actually shave my whole head with it and it's really comfortable doing that. It's quick and quiet, a full recharge lasts for 7-10 days. It's easy to clean and for the price I feel it was the best buy I could have made. Would highly recommend.
ข้อดี
Smooth operation, quiet, easy to clean, 1 hour recharge lasts a week, durable.
ข้อเสีย
none
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
Foxyg67
10/06/2020
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Great buy
Always liked Phillips razor and not disappointed again. Nice if it came with storage bag but very pleased again.
ข้อดี
Quick charge
ข้อเสีย
No storage bag
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
sandles3157
02/01/2018
Australia
Great close shave
I have been using Philips shavers since I was old enough to shave and this has to be as good as any I have had.it gives you a nice close shave and comfortable to hold. Works with both mains power or cordless and I can wash the head to clean it,with the power of of course.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver