ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • TripleTrack
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchเครื่องโกนหนวดไฟฟ้าแบบแห้ง

PT920/18

4.5
| (77) ตรวจดู | 93% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
TripleTrack
PowerTouch เพิ่มพลังให้กับเช้าวันใหม่ของคุณ ขณะนี้สามารถใช้งานได้นานขึ้นต่อการชาร์จหนึ่งครั้ง หัวโกนสามารถล้างได้ และใบมีดแบบ TripleTrack ให้คุณโกนหนวดได้รวดเร็วยิ่งขึ้น ด้วย PowerTouch คุณจะทำกิจวัตรยามเช้าได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

โกนหนวดได้มากขึ้น 50% ในทุกการเคลื่อนไหว

TripleTrack

  • หัวโกนหมุนได้แบบ TripleTrack

  • ใช้งานไร้สาย 60 นาที/การชาร์จ 1 ชม.

  • ที่กันจอน

  • แท่นชาร์จและกระเป๋า

ใบมีดแบบ TripleTrack โอบกระชับผิวได้กว่า 50% ทุกครั้งที่โกน

ใบมีดแบบ TripleTrack โอบกระชับผิวได้กว่า 50% ทุกครั้งที่โกน

หัวโกนแบบ TripleTrack - ใบมีดโกนรูปวงแหวน 3 วง - โอบกระชับผิวได้กว่า 50% ทุกครั้งที่โกน ช่องและร่องดึงหนวด DualPrecision ให้คุณโกนได้ทั้งหนวดสั้นและยาวได้อย่างไม่ระคายเคืองผิว

หมุน, Flex & Float

หมุน, Flex & Float

หัวโกนยืดหยุ่นเพื่อโอบกระชับผิวของคุณ และหมุนเพื่อเพิ่มมิติในการเคลื่อนไหว ทั้งหมดนี้จึงช่วยให้คุณโกนหนวดได้แนบสนิท รวดเร็ว และไม่ระคายเคือง

หัวโกน DualPrecision โกนหนวดสั้นและยาว

หัวโกน DualPrecision โกนหนวดสั้นและยาว

ใบมีด DualPrecision สามารถโกนได้ทั้งหนวดสั้นและยาวได้อย่างไม่ระคายเคืองผิว มีช่องสำหรับโกนหนวดยาว 1 ช่อง ร่องดึงหนวดสั้น 2 ร่อง

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.5

จาก 5

77

ตรวจดู

93%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

1

13/12/2020

Australia

Australia

Comfort, effectiveness and efficiency in one hand.

[I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday Sweepstakes.] I've had this shaver for ages now, and been using it is a welcome part of my daily routine. I actually shave my whole head with it and it's really comfortable doing that. It's quick and quiet, a full recharge lasts for 7-10 days. It's easy to clean and for the price I feel it was the best buy I could have made. Would highly recommend.

ข้อดี

Smooth operation, quiet, easy to clean, 1 hour recharge lasts a week, durable.

ข้อเสีย

none

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

10/06/2020

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Great buy

Always liked Phillips razor and not disappointed again. Nice if it came with storage bag but very pleased again.

ข้อดี

Quick charge

ข้อเสีย

No storage bag

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

02/01/2018

Australia

Australia

Great close shave

I have been using Philips shavers since I was old enough to shave and this has to be as good as any I have had.it gives you a nice close shave and comfortable to hold. Works with both mains power or cordless and I can wash the head to clean it,with the power of of course.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/19 Dry electric shaver

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี