รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
R03L10S/97
แบตเตอรี่สำหรับอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องการการคายประจุต่ำที่สุด
สำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ต้องการการคายประจุต่ำที่สุดควรเลือกแบตเตอรี่ที่มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน (LongLife) โดยเทคโนโลยี Zinc-Chloride มีความสมบูรณ์แบบที่สุดสำหรับนาฬิกา, วิทยุ, เครื่องคิดเลขและรีโมทคอนโทรล
AAA
Zinc Chloride
แบตเตอรี่ทั่วไปมักจะประสบปัญหาพลังงานลดลงหากไม่ใช้งาน เรารับประกันว่าแบตเตอรี่ของเราจะยังคงรักษาระดับพลังงานได้ถึง 80% ของแบตเตอรี่ใหม่เป็นอย่างน้อย ภายในระยะเวลาหมดอายุของแบตเตอรี่
เพื่อให้การจดจำขนาดทั่วไปของแบตเตอรี่เป็นไปอย่างง่ายๆ เราจึงใช้รหัสสีเพื่อบอกขนาดตามมาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรม
เทคโนโลยี Zinc-Chloride คุณภาพสูงทำให้มั่นใจว่าแบตเตอร์รี่มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน เมื่อใช้กับอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้พลังงานต่ำ
1.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
Mitch
02/05/2018
Australia
"Long Life" = Short Life.
Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ LongLife R03L10S Battery
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ LongLife R03L10S Battery