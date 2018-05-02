ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • รูปภาพหลัก

ยกเลิกการผลิต

LongLifeแบตเตอรี่

R03L10S/97

1

| (1) วิจารณ์

แบตเตอรี่สำหรับอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องการการคายประจุต่ำที่สุด

สำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ต้องการการคายประจุต่ำที่สุดควรเลือกแบตเตอรี่ที่มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน (LongLife) โดยเทคโนโลยี Zinc-Chloride มีความสมบูรณ์แบบที่สุดสำหรับนาฬิกา, วิทยุ, เครื่องคิดเลขและรีโมทคอนโทรล

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

แบตเตอรี่สำหรับอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องการการคายประจุต่ำที่สุด

  • AAA

  • Zinc Chloride

แบตเตอรี่สามารถเก็บพลังงานไว้ได้นาน 3 ปี

แบตเตอรี่ทั่วไปมักจะประสบปัญหาพลังงานลดลงหากไม่ใช้งาน เรารับประกันว่าแบตเตอรี่ของเราจะยังคงรักษาระดับพลังงานได้ถึง 80% ของแบตเตอรี่ใหม่เป็นอย่างน้อย ภายในระยะเวลาหมดอายุของแบตเตอรี่

สีทำให้จดจำขนาดของแบตเตอรี่ได้ง่าย

เพื่อให้การจดจำขนาดทั่วไปของแบตเตอรี่เป็นไปอย่างง่ายๆ เราจึงใช้รหัสสีเพื่อบอกขนาดตามมาตรฐานอุตสาหกรรม

เทคโนโลยี Zinc-Chloride คุณภาพสูงทำให้มั่นใจว่ามีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน

เทคโนโลยี Zinc-Chloride คุณภาพสูงทำให้มั่นใจว่าแบตเตอร์รี่มีอายุการใช้งานยาวนาน เมื่อใช้กับอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้พลังงานต่ำ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

1.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

5
4
3
2

02/05/2018

Australia

Australia

"Long Life" = Short Life.

Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ LongLife R03L10S Battery

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ LongLife R03L10S Battery

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี