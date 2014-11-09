รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่กับการใช้เครื่องโกนหนวด
เครื่องโกนหนวดที่ล้ำหน้าที่สุดของเราในขณะนี้ เครื่องโกนหนวด Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1295CC ให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์การโกนหนวดที่พิเศษสุด ระบบ GyroFlex 3D จะเคลื่อนไปตามทุกส่วนโค้งของใบหน้าและด้วยการเคลื่อนที่เพียงสองสามครั้งของหัวโกน UltraTrack ช่วยให้คุณโกนหนวดทุกเส้นได้อย่างเกลี้ยงเกลา
UltraTrack และ GyroFlex 3D
ใช้งานไร้สาย 60 นาที/การชาร์จ 1 ชม.
ระบบ Jet Clean System
ระบบ Jet Clean+ ทำความสะอาด หล่อลื่นใบมีดและชาร์จไฟแบตเตอรี่ และชาร์จแบตเตอรี่หลังการใช้งานทุกครั้ง ระบบนี้มีการตั้งค่าทำความสะอาด 3 แบบ: อัตโนมัติสำหรับการใช้งานปกติ, ECO สำหรับประหยัดพลังงานลง 40%, และทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงสำหรับการทำความสะอาดลึกล้ำเป็นพิเศษ
ที่จับกันลื่นของเครื่องโกนหนวดออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์มีการเคลือบผิวเพื่อป้องกันการลื่น เพื่อควบคุมการโกนหนวดได้อย่างแม่นยำ
ระบบที่เล็มหนวดที่แม่นยำและอ่อนโยนต่อผิวถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสกับผิวหนังอย่างไม่จำเป็น ใช้งานง่ายเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการกันจอนและหนวดเครา
ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ
4.2
จาก 5
15
ตรวจดู
93%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Richard
09/11/2014
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Excellent Product as I expected off Philips
After years of wet shaving with a razor, I saw this unit and decided to give it a go. I wasn't disappointed. It took a while to get used to, but I'm pleased with the result I get.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
FS68
18/10/2014
Australia
THE BEST THING IVE OWNED
LOVE THE DESIGN LOVE THE FEEL SHAVES GOOD THIS IS THE MODEL TO GET...BETTER THAN THE 9000 SERIES which is the latest. Has a refinement and better jet clean system instead of the newer model. i have bought 3 to keep my lifetime as i don't want the model production stopped and be without
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
Alexxxx
31/05/2014
Australia
Never Need to Worry
During School I have Acne effected and Sensitive Skin. Unfortunately this Continued throughout my 20's. I was Told to Stay away for Auto Units, and Only Manual Shave from the Skin Doctors, as Auto Units in many Cases got to Close to the Skin, Causing Razor Burn, and or Skin Irritation. Therefore, I Spent Half of my time finding a Good Manual Shaver in the Supermarket. I Had found one that had Worked and did the Job for months but in the End i Just got Sick of Wet Shaving, let alone the Clean up. Recently I Had My birthday and i didn't have a Clue on what i Wanted to get, and i Saw the Add for this and Thought it was good Soul based on the Wet and Dry Function. Ever Since, I have Been Dry shaven and My skin has only Seen Good Days.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver