ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
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  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
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  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายรายละเอียดผลิตภัณฑ์
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่

ยกเลิกการผลิต

Shaver series 9000 SensoTouchเครื่องโกนหนวดไฟฟ้าแบบแห้งและเปียก

RQ1295/23

4.2

| (15) ตรวจดู | 93% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่กับการใช้เครื่องโกนหนวด

เครื่องโกนหนวดที่ล้ำหน้าที่สุดของเราในขณะนี้ เครื่องโกนหนวด Philips SensoTouch 3D RQ1295CC ให้คุณสัมผัสประสบการณ์การโกนหนวดที่พิเศษสุด ระบบ GyroFlex 3D จะเคลื่อนไปตามทุกส่วนโค้งของใบหน้าและด้วยการเคลื่อนที่เพียงสองสามครั้งของหัวโกน UltraTrack ช่วยให้คุณโกนหนวดทุกเส้นได้อย่างเกลี้ยงเกลา

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ด้วยระบบ GyroFlex 3D

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ใหม่กับการใช้เครื่องโกนหนวด

  • UltraTrack และ GyroFlex 3D

  • ใช้งานไร้สาย 60 นาที/การชาร์จ 1 ชม.

  • ระบบ Jet Clean System

ระบบ Jet Clean+ ทำความสะอาด, หล่อลื่นและชาร์จเครื่องโกนหนวด

ระบบ Jet Clean+ ทำความสะอาด, หล่อลื่นและชาร์จเครื่องโกนหนวด

ระบบ Jet Clean+ ทำความสะอาด หล่อลื่นใบมีดและชาร์จไฟแบตเตอรี่ และชาร์จแบตเตอรี่หลังการใช้งานทุกครั้ง ระบบนี้มีการตั้งค่าทำความสะอาด 3 แบบ: อัตโนมัติสำหรับการใช้งานปกติ, ECO สำหรับประหยัดพลังงานลง 40%, และทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงสำหรับการทำความสะอาดลึกล้ำเป็นพิเศษ

ที่จับที่ออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์สำหรับการควบคุมได้สมบูรณ์แบบ

ที่จับที่ออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์สำหรับการควบคุมได้สมบูรณ์แบบ

ที่จับกันลื่นของเครื่องโกนหนวดออกแบบตามสรีรศาสตร์มีการเคลือบผิวเพื่อป้องกันการลื่น เพื่อควบคุมการโกนหนวดได้อย่างแม่นยำ

ที่เล็มหนวดที่แม่นยำและอ่อนโยนต่อผิว

ที่เล็มหนวดที่แม่นยำและอ่อนโยนต่อผิว

ระบบที่เล็มหนวดที่แม่นยำและอ่อนโยนต่อผิวถูกสร้างขึ้นมาเพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการสัมผัสกับผิวหนังอย่างไม่จำเป็น ใช้งานง่ายเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการกันจอนและหนวดเครา

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.2

จาก 5

15

ตรวจดู

93%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

2

09/11/2014

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Excellent Product as I expected off Philips

After years of wet shaving with a razor, I saw this unit and decided to give it a go. I wasn't disappointed. It took a while to get used to, but I'm pleased with the result I get.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

18/10/2014

Australia

Australia

THE BEST THING IVE OWNED

LOVE THE DESIGN LOVE THE FEEL SHAVES GOOD THIS IS THE MODEL TO GET...BETTER THAN THE 9000 SERIES which is the latest. Has a refinement and better jet clean system instead of the newer model. i have bought 3 to keep my lifetime as i don't want the model production stopped and be without

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

31/05/2014

Australia

Australia

Never Need to Worry

During School I have Acne effected and Sensitive Skin. Unfortunately this Continued throughout my 20's. I was Told to Stay away for Auto Units, and Only Manual Shave from the Skin Doctors, as Auto Units in many Cases got to Close to the Skin, Causing Razor Burn, and or Skin Irritation. Therefore, I Spent Half of my time finding a Good Manual Shaver in the Supermarket. I Had found one that had Worked and did the Job for months but in the End i Just got Sick of Wet Shaving, let alone the Clean up. Recently I Had My birthday and i didn't have a Clue on what i Wanted to get, and i Saw the Add for this and Thought it was good Soul based on the Wet and Dry Function. Ever Since, I have Been Dry shaven and My skin has only Seen Good Days.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch RQ1295/23 Wet & dry electric shaver

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี