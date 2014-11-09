I have been a loyal customer of the "best" foil shavers available and was always reluctant to try any rotary system. With the cash-back offer I decided to go ahead and purchase the RQ1295CC. After several months of usage I can't see myself using anything else! I am very happy with this product, can shave on the shower or dry and it is very nice on my skin. Very efficient to cut 2-3 days long beard which basically is a big thing for me. With the foil system I always had to trim before shaving because of the "pulling effect" that hursts!!! with this one there is no planning, wake up in the morning and I know that in 5 to 7 minutes I'm done! with shorter growth it is even faster. So well done!