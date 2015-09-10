ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว

ยกเลิกการผลิต

VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

SC5275/10

4.6

| (69) ตรวจดู | 95% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.6

จาก 5

69

ตรวจดู

95%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

10/09/2015

Singapore

Singapore

SERVES ITS PURPOSE

After I bought this item, it saves me a lot of money going for facial spa. You just need to have patience and time to do the facial routine yourself. Thanks for a great product Philips.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

14/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Great for home use & travel

[Employee of philipsglobal] Love the shape & the recharging stand. Better than using your hands.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

16/05/2018

한국

한국

피부과 가서 관리받는것보다 훨신효율성 가격성이 높음

사용하다보니까 모르는것도 많았는데 피부에관심이많아서 사용하다보니 너무 좋아요 피부과가는것보다 훨씬가성비도 좋고 그러네요

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Essential SC5275/10 Facial Cleansing Device

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี