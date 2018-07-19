รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
ฟื้นฟูผิวพรรณและคืนความสดชื่นให้ผิวเปล่งประกายความงาม
VisaPure Advanced เป็นอุปกรณ์ดูแลผิวหน้าที่บ้านซึ่งส่งมอบความเชี่ยวชาญระดับมืออาชีพสู่การดูแลผิวของคุณ ผิวของคุณจะเปล่งปลั่ง สดชื่น และมีชีวิตชีวา เพลิดเพลินกับผิวที่สะอาด นุ่ม และมีชีวิตชีวาอย่างมีสุขภาพดี
เทคโนโลยี DualMotion ที่ออกแบบเฉพาะ
การทำความสะอาด, การนวด, Fresh Eyes
3 หัว, กระเป๋าพกพา, แท่นจัดเก็บ
การตั้งค่าความแรง 2 ระดับ
หัวแปรงสามารถทำความสะอาดได้ง่ายดายเพียงแช่ในน้ำอุ่นและสบู่
VisaPure Advanced มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี DualMotion แบบกำหนดเอง แต่ละหัวที่มากับ VisaPure จะมีระดับของการหมุนและการสั่นเฉพาะ ทั้งด้ามจับและอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อใหม่จะมาพร้อมกับแท็ก NFC ที่ใช้งานระบบ Head Recognition อัจฉริยะได้ ซึ่งหมายความว่าด้ามจับสามารถจำแนกแต่ละหัวได้ทันทีเมื่อใส่ส่วนหัว ด้วยวิธีนี้ คุณสามารถเพลิดเพลินไปกับโปรแกรมเฉพาะของเทคโนโลยี DualMotion แบบกำหนดเองเพื่อประโยชน์ของการดูแลผิวที่แตกต่างกัน
การทำความสะอาดผิวหน้าด้วย VisaPure หมายความว่าคุณจะขจัดเครื่องสำอางตกค้าง เซลล์ผิวที่ตายแล้ว และความหมองคล้ำได้มากขึ้น ด้วยประสิทธิภาพการทำความสะอาดอย่างล้ำลึก จะช่วยให้ผลิตภัณฑ์บำรุงผิวที่คุณชื่นชอบ เช่น ครีมบำรุงผิว เซรั่ม และสารสกัดเข้มข้น ซึมซาบเข้าสู่ผิวได้ดียิ่งขึ้น
รางวัล
4.5
จาก 5
55
ตรวจดู
96%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
xiuuuuuuu
19/07/2018
Singapore
Cleans thoroughly
After using makeup remover to remove my makeup, I’m glad that I use this to wash my face further. Can see that the brush turns brownish after one wash. I like that it does the counting for me and I’ll know when to change side. Easy to use and maintain. One charge can last for very long. The massager feels good!
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
Cateyes28
03/08/2017
Singapore
This product is and does exactly what it says...
I received a free VisaPure to test and review and overall I love it, but I did find one issue that could use improvement, and that is the auto timing/auto shut off, but I will get to that later. I have a facial device, purchased off Groupon that I used for about two weeks since purchasing it a year ago. My lack of use was because I didn`t feel or see any results. It wasn`t getting the job done. Receiving VisaPure I have to admit has been exactly what it says, revitalizing and refreshing. I have used it everyday from cleansing twice a day to exfoliating twice a week and massaging once or twice a week and I can see the difference in my skin. My problem area is are my cheeks with large pores and/or dark spots and a few blackheads that seem to return time and time again. Well I have visibly noticed a huge difference since VisaPure; my skin feels more vibrant and clean, my dark spots have faded a great deal, my pores a tightening, and the blackheads have not returned. Visapure truly has a deep cleansing effect when used with your preferred skincare product. Additionally, the revitalizing massage head is awesome...I've used it after a detox mask or exfoliating mask and if it wasn't so short in timing, you`d fall asleep. But the good part is that I do see the natural glow in my skin since using it. Now, the only downside to Visapure, as previously is the timing and pulse settings. Timing ranges from 15-20 secs and apparently is based on which brush head you are using at the time. My issue is that the timing is sufficient for everyone because of different skin types, oily, normal and dry. Oily skin typically requires at least 30 secs for cleansing, and if you have problem areas such as myself 15 secs just doesn't seem sufficient, especially when it automatically shuts off. The way you use it is 15 secs in one area (right/left), it pauses for about a second, then 15 secs in another area (right/left) and then 15 seconds in the forehead area. I thought that it would be similar to my electric toothbrush in a sense, where it guides you to spend at least 30 seconds on each quadrant of your mouth, and although it lets you know you have completed the recommended process, it doesn't shut off automatically just in case you want the extra clean feeling or I just want to be sure I got every spot feeling. So the auto shut off and short timing regardless of skin type is the downer for me, but not enough to not use it or recommend it to others.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5370/10 Home Facial Device
ちゃんぼべ
06/09/2018
日本
日課になりました。
私は面倒くさがりなので、買っても使わないんじゃ無いかとか、散々悩んだ挙句、こちらの商品の口コミをほぼ見尽くして、さほど悪い事を書いてる人がいないので購入致しました。 結果、今は手放せません！！ 見た目の美しさと、シンプルな使い方、それでもってマッサージ機能が付いていて本当に買ってよかったです。 丸洗い出来るので面倒くさがりな私でもこちらを使うのが日課になりました、むしろ楽しみになってます！笑 ただ、替えブラシがもう少しお手頃価格だと良かったなぁーとは思います。 ちなみに、友達に勧めて、友達も購入しました。
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5363/10 ホームフェイシャル製品
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ VisaPure Advanced SC5363/10 ホームフェイシャル製品
มีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าการทำความสะอาดด้วยมือ 10 เท่า แต่อ่อนโยนเท่ากัน เมื่อเปรียบเทียบกับการล้างเครื่องสำอางด้วยมือ