I received a free VisaPure to test and review and overall I love it, but I did find one issue that could use improvement, and that is the auto timing/auto shut off, but I will get to that later. I have a facial device, purchased off Groupon that I used for about two weeks since purchasing it a year ago. My lack of use was because I didn`t feel or see any results. It wasn`t getting the job done. Receiving VisaPure I have to admit has been exactly what it says, revitalizing and refreshing. I have used it everyday from cleansing twice a day to exfoliating twice a week and massaging once or twice a week and I can see the difference in my skin. My problem area is are my cheeks with large pores and/or dark spots and a few blackheads that seem to return time and time again. Well I have visibly noticed a huge difference since VisaPure; my skin feels more vibrant and clean, my dark spots have faded a great deal, my pores a tightening, and the blackheads have not returned. Visapure truly has a deep cleansing effect when used with your preferred skincare product. Additionally, the revitalizing massage head is awesome...I've used it after a detox mask or exfoliating mask and if it wasn't so short in timing, you`d fall asleep. But the good part is that I do see the natural glow in my skin since using it. Now, the only downside to Visapure, as previously is the timing and pulse settings. Timing ranges from 15-20 secs and apparently is based on which brush head you are using at the time. My issue is that the timing is sufficient for everyone because of different skin types, oily, normal and dry. Oily skin typically requires at least 30 secs for cleansing, and if you have problem areas such as myself 15 secs just doesn't seem sufficient, especially when it automatically shuts off. The way you use it is 15 secs in one area (right/left), it pauses for about a second, then 15 secs in another area (right/left) and then 15 seconds in the forehead area. I thought that it would be similar to my electric toothbrush in a sense, where it guides you to spend at least 30 seconds on each quadrant of your mouth, and although it lets you know you have completed the recommended process, it doesn't shut off automatically just in case you want the extra clean feeling or I just want to be sure I got every spot feeling. So the auto shut off and short timing regardless of skin type is the downer for me, but not enough to not use it or recommend it to others.