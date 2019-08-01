รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHC5100/79
ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 32 มม. ที่มีขนาดกะทัดรัดแต่ทรงพลัง ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยมไม่ผิดเพี้ยนไม่ว่าสัญญาณเข้าจะมีระดับใดก็ตาม
3.7
จาก 5
3
ตรวจดู
RedX
01/08/2019
Philippines
1 bad thing
everything is good but only u cant put ur phone beside it or whatever actually my router too cant hear good from it but the sound is good
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Herbie22
25/08/2013
Australia
I am very happy with this product, Philips headphones.
My only problem with this product is that on Tuesday, 20 August, the product ceased to work, i.e. after 5 months use. I tried everything I could, including constant charging and twice dismantling the product and re-assembling, all unsuccessful. On Thursday 22 August I took the unit to the sales retailer, Dick Smith, Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore, Queensland. They tried the unit and agreed that the unit was not producing any sound. They provided me with a replacement set, under warranty. I was very pleased with the service provided by Dick Smith, Maroochydore.
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
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รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
hamkan
10/04/2016
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
The product is not working well and I have stopped using it
The product automatically and frequently switched off even after several adjustment according to the advice. The last trial is that I put the device far from any possible inference devices, and problem persists without significantly improvement. That's why I have stopped using it, and I would not recommend this product to my friends.
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone