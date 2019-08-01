Thank you for letting us in on your experience with the SHC5100/79. We’d have to say this doesn’t sound like how we would like our customers to experience our headphones. The fact that it is wireless should make life easier instead of a hassle. We’d like to recommend getting in touch with us on 1300 850 633 about this, as our team would be able to assess the situation to see what would be the best way to help you out from here on.