ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว

ยกเลิกการผลิต

SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC5100/79

3.7

| (3) ตรวจดู

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 32 มม. ให้คุณภาพเสียงดีเยี่ยม

ตัวขับเสียงขนาด 32 มม. ที่มีขนาดกะทัดรัดแต่ทรงพลัง ให้เสียงดีเยี่ยมไม่ผิดเพี้ยนไม่ว่าสัญญาณเข้าจะมีระดับใดก็ตาม

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

3.7

จาก 5

3

ตรวจดู

4
3
2

01/08/2019

Philippines

Philippines

1 bad thing

everything is good but only u cant put ur phone beside it or whatever actually my router too cant hear good from it but the sound is good

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

I am very happy with this product, Philips headphones.

My only problem with this product is that on Tuesday, 20 August, the product ceased to work, i.e. after 5 months use. I tried everything I could, including constant charging and twice dismantling the product and re-assembling, all unsuccessful. On Thursday 22 August I took the unit to the sales retailer, Dick Smith, Sunshine Plaza, Maroochydore, Queensland. They tried the unit and agreed that the unit was not producing any sound. They provided me with a replacement set, under warranty. I was very pleased with the service provided by Dick Smith, Maroochydore.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

10/04/2016

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

The product is not working well and I have stopped using it

The product automatically and frequently switched off even after several adjustment according to the advice. The last trial is that I put the device far from any possible inference devices, and problem persists without significantly improvement. That's why I have stopped using it, and I would not recommend this product to my friends.

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี