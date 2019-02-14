รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
SHP1900/97
น้ำหนักเบา สบาย
หูฟังขนาดใหญ่ด้วยการออกแบบให้มีน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อการฟังที่สะดวกสบาย
แบบครอบหู
สีดำ
ด้วยรูปทรงที่พิเศษและวัสดุชนิดเยี่ยมของแผ่นรองหูฟัง ชุดหูฟัง Philips จึงสวมใส่ได้กระชับพอดีและแสนสบาย สามารถป้องกันเสียงดังเล็ดลอดออกมาและเพิ่มพลังเสียงเบสอีกด้วยแผ่นรองหูฟังนี้ได้รับการออกแบบให้โค้งกระชับเข้ากับพื้นที่บริเวณรอบๆ ใบหูได้อย่างลงตัวพอดี
ใช้วัสดุน้ำหนักเบาในการผลิตแถบคาดศีรษะ
ความยาวของสายที่พอเหมาะเพื่อให้คุณมีอิสระในทุกความเคลื่อนไหว และเลือกที่เก็บเครื่องเล่นของคุณได้ตามต้องการ
4.7
จาก 5
7
ตรวจดู
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Veronica
14/02/2019
Indonesia
Great sound!
The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
VinMusic
29/12/2014
Singapore
Best budget Music Headphone !!
I recommend this headphone as is best for music as I been using for 1year , deep bass enchant better music but problem is you got to open up the Headphone , when you drop it on the ground , and The speaker comes off , and you need to push it back to place , very annoying and I use sticker o do the job ;)
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Kooshi
05/10/2019
Australia
ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ
Does the trick
After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.
ข้อดี
Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.
ข้อเสีย
Long cable
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2019-04-05
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
วันที่ใช้ 2019-04-05