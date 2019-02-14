ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

หูฟังสเตอริโอ

SHP1900/97

4.7

| (7) ตรวจดู | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

น้ำหนักเบา สบาย

หูฟังขนาดใหญ่ด้วยการออกแบบให้มีน้ำหนักเบาเพื่อการฟังที่สะดวกสบาย

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

สำหรับการฟังเพลง, PC, ทีวี

น้ำหนักเบา สบาย

  • แบบครอบหู

  • สีดำ

ฟองน้ำรองหูฟังที่ช่วยให้ใส่สบายยิ่งขึ้นและฟังเสียงเบสได้ดียิ่งขึ้น

ด้วยรูปทรงที่พิเศษและวัสดุชนิดเยี่ยมของแผ่นรองหูฟัง ชุดหูฟัง Philips จึงสวมใส่ได้กระชับพอดีและแสนสบาย สามารถป้องกันเสียงดังเล็ดลอดออกมาและเพิ่มพลังเสียงเบสอีกด้วยแผ่นรองหูฟังนี้ได้รับการออกแบบให้โค้งกระชับเข้ากับพื้นที่บริเวณรอบๆ ใบหูได้อย่างลงตัวพอดี

แถบคาดศีรษะที่มีน้ำหนักเบาเพิ่มความสบายในการสวมใส่ตลอดจนทนทานแข็งแรง

ใช้วัสดุน้ำหนักเบาในการผลิตแถบคาดศีรษะ

สายยาว 2 เมตรทำให้คุณเก็บเครื่องเล่นไว้ในกระเป๋าของคุณได้

ความยาวของสายที่พอเหมาะเพื่อให้คุณมีอิสระในทุกความเคลื่อนไหว และเลือกที่เก็บเครื่องเล่นของคุณได้ตามต้องการ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.7

จาก 5

7

ตรวจดู

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

3
2
1

14/02/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great sound!

The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

29/12/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Best budget Music Headphone !!

I recommend this headphone as is best for music as I been using for 1year , deep bass enchant better music but problem is you got to open up the Headphone , when you drop it on the ground , and The speaker comes off , and you need to push it back to place , very annoying and I use sticker o do the job ;)

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

05/10/2019

Australia

Australia

ตรวจสอบผู้ซื้อ

Does the trick

After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.

ข้อดี

Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.

ข้อเสีย

Long cable

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2019-04-05

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

วันที่ใช้ 2019-04-05

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ข้าพเจ้าต้องการรับข้อเสนอพิเศษตามความต้องการและพฤติกรรมการใช้งาน เกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชั่นของ Philips ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครรับเมื่อไรก็ได้!

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี