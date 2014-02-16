Looks great in the reflector with a much more noticeable bluish white appearance. Light on the road is also whiter with similar range to standard bulbs, and is a little brighter too. Going strong after 1.5 years of use. Installation was fairly straight forward if you know what you're doing. The product's best feature is the look from oncoming traffic. The light on the road isn't nearly as intense and white as Xenon HID lamps, and when side by side with a vehicle equipped with those, you can tell the difference.