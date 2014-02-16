รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม
ยกเลิกการผลิต
12342BVUSM
ขับขี่อย่างมีสไตล์
หลอดไฟหน้ารถ BlueVision Ultra เหมาะสำหรับผู้ขับขี่ที่ต้องการแต่งแต้มรูปแบบเฉพาะตัวที่โดดเด่นให้แก่รถของตนเอง ด้วย BlueVision ultra ผู้ขับขี่จะได้ตื่นตากับเอฟเฟกต์ Xenon สีฟ้า อันเป็นผลจากเทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™ สัมผัสกับความเหนือชั้นของหลอดไฟสำหรับใช้บนท้องถนนที่ถูกต้องตามกฎหมายและได้รับการยอมรับ
ประเภทของหลอดไฟ: H4
ภายในบรรจุ: 2+2 หลอด
H7 12 V 55 W
ทำให้รถของคุณมีรูปลักษณ์สีฟ้ามีสไตล์จากสัญญาณไฟ W5W 2 ดวงที่มีให้
ด้วยไฟสีขาว 3 700 K หลอดไฟ BlueVision Moto สร้างทัศนวิสัยบนท้องถนนที่ยอดเยี่ยมกว่าและยังมีเอฟเฟกต์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ในออปติคซึ่งจะสร้างความโดดเด่นถึงขีดสุด
BlueVision Ultra ยิ่งเพิ่มเอฟเฟกต์ Xenon ในหลอดไฟหน้ารถ ได้ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™ สุดพิเศษ
4.0
จาก 5
1
วิจารณ์
100%
แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
Nidge
16/02/2014
Australia
Great road legal styling upgrade
Looks great in the reflector with a much more noticeable bluish white appearance. Light on the road is also whiter with similar range to standard bulbs, and is a little brighter too. Going strong after 1.5 years of use. Installation was fairly straight forward if you know what you're doing. The product's best feature is the look from oncoming traffic. The light on the road isn't nearly as intense and white as Xenon HID lamps, and when side by side with a vehicle equipped with those, you can tell the difference.
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb
ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้
รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb