ผลิตภัณฑ์ฝ่ายสนับสนุน

สมัครเพื่อรับข่าวสารและข้อเสนอพิเศษ

รับประกัน 2 ปีเต็ม

ทุกรุ่น

  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์
  • การถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ครั้งเดียว
  • ภาพถ่ายที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ
  • ภาพถ่ายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ใช้งานอยู่
  • ภาพถ่ายบรรจุภัณฑ์

ยกเลิกการผลิต

BlueVision ultraหลอดไฟหน้า

12342BVUSM

4

| (1) วิจารณ์ | 100% แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

ขับขี่อย่างมีสไตล์

หลอดไฟหน้ารถ BlueVision Ultra เหมาะสำหรับผู้ขับขี่ที่ต้องการแต่งแต้มรูปแบบเฉพาะตัวที่โดดเด่นให้แก่รถของตนเอง ด้วย BlueVision ultra ผู้ขับขี่จะได้ตื่นตากับเอฟเฟกต์ Xenon สีฟ้า อันเป็นผลจากเทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™ สัมผัสกับความเหนือชั้นของหลอดไฟสำหรับใช้บนท้องถนนที่ถูกต้องตามกฎหมายและได้รับการยอมรับ

ดูสิทธิประโยชน์ทั้งหมด

ที่สุดแห่งความสว่างและไฟสีฟ้าอันทันสมัยไม่เหมือนใคร

ขับขี่อย่างมีสไตล์

  • ประเภทของหลอดไฟ: H4

  • ภายในบรรจุ: 2+2 หลอด

  • H7 12 V 55 W

BlueVision Ultra มาพร้อมสัญญาณไฟ W5W 2 ดวง

BlueVision Ultra มาพร้อมสัญญาณไฟ W5W 2 ดวง

ทำให้รถของคุณมีรูปลักษณ์สีฟ้ามีสไตล์จากสัญญาณไฟ W5W 2 ดวงที่มีให้

ไฟสีขาวจ้า 3 700K บนถนน

ด้วยไฟสีขาว 3 700 K หลอดไฟ BlueVision Moto สร้างทัศนวิสัยบนท้องถนนที่ยอดเยี่ยมกว่าและยังมีเอฟเฟกต์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ในออปติคซึ่งจะสร้างความโดดเด่นถึงขีดสุด

BlueVision Ultra ใช้เทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™

BlueVision Ultra ใช้เทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™

BlueVision Ultra ยิ่งเพิ่มเอฟเฟกต์ Xenon ในหลอดไฟหน้ารถ ได้ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Gradient Coating™ สุดพิเศษ

ข้อมูลทางเทคนิค

รับการสนับสนุนสำหรับผลิตภัณฑ์

ค้นหาคำถามที่พบบ่อย คู่มือผู้ใช้ ข้อมูลด้านความปลอดภัย และเคล็ดลับต่างๆ

ความคิดเห็น

คำวิจารณ์เหล่านี้ได้รับการจัดการโดย Bazaarvoice และปฏิบัติตามนโยบายความถูกต้องของ Bazaarvoice ซึ่งได้รับการสนับสนุนโดยเทคโนโลยีการต่อต้านการฉ้อโกงและการวิเคราะห์โดยมนุษย์ สามารถดูรายละเอียดได้ที่
ความคิดเห็นของลูกค้าในรูปแบบของรีวิวสินค้าและการให้คะแนนดาวมีประโยชน์สำหรับลูกค้าทุกคน โดยช่วยให้คุณทราบข้อมูลเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์มากขึ้นและช่วยในการตัดสินใจซื้อ ลูกค้าทุกคนที่ซื้อผลิตภัณฑ์ทั้งทางออนไลน์หรือในร้านค้าสามารถส่งรีวิวได้

4.0

จาก 5

1

วิจารณ์

100%

แนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

5
3
2
1

16/02/2014

Australia

Australia

Great road legal styling upgrade

Looks great in the reflector with a much more noticeable bluish white appearance. Light on the road is also whiter with similar range to standard bulbs, and is a little brighter too. Going strong after 1.5 years of use. Installation was fairly straight forward if you know what you're doing. The product's best feature is the look from oncoming traffic. The light on the road isn't nearly as intense and white as Xenon HID lamps, and when side by side with a vehicle equipped with those, you can tell the difference.

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb

ใช่ ฉันแนะนำผลิตภัณฑ์นี้

รีวิวนี้ทำขึ้นเพื่อ BlueVision ultra 12342BVUSM car headlight bulb

ลงทะเบียนเพื่อรับข่าวสารจากฟิลิปส์รวมถึงโปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี

ฉันต้องการรับการสื่อสารทางการตลาดเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ บริการ กิจกรรม และโปรโมชันของ Philips ตามความชอบและพฤติกรรมของฉัน ฉันสามารถยกเลิกการสมัครได้ทุกเมื่อ

  • ข้อเสนอพิเศษสำหรับสมาชิก
  • สิทธิเข้าถึงโปรโมชันก่อนใคร
  • อัปเดตข่าวสารผลิตภัณฑ์ใหม่ พร้อมเคล็ดลับการใช้ชีวิตอย่างมีสุขภาพดี